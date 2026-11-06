Tuchel Names England Squad for November 2026 With Jobe Bellingham and Josh King

Thomas Tuchel has selected a 25-man England squad for the November 2026 Nations League camp, calling up Jobe Bellingham and Josh King while leaving out Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Nico O'Reilly.

Thomas Tuchel has named his final 25-man England squad for the November 2026 international camp. The squad features first senior call-ups for Jobe Bellingham and Josh King.

Several high-profile players were left out, including Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nico O'Reilly. Jobe Bellingham earns his first senior England call-up after strong form for Borussia Dortmund. He joined Dortmund from Sunderland in the summer of 2025. Dortmund use him as a No 6, but he is also comfortable as a No 8, where he plays for England's under-21s.

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Bellingham Brothers England Midfield

His selection means he will play alongside his older brother Jude Bellingham for England. Twenty-one sets of brothers have played for England's men's team, the most recent being Nathaniel and Trevoh Chalobah, Gary and Phil Neville, and Bobby and Jack Charlton. Tuchel explained the midfield situation behind Bellingham's call-up. He said: We have a slight issue in centre midfield because Alex Scott is not ready.

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Unfortunately, he picked up an injury in the last camp. He had a fantastic camp and can't be with us. Myles Lewis-Skelly, who played in all four matches in the last camp, picked up a yellow card and is suspended for the Croatia match. That leaves us a little bit short in central midfield, especially for the first match.

On Bellingham, Tuchel added: Lee Carsley has been talking highly about Jobe for weeks and months, that he deserves, if there is a spot, to make an impression in the first team. He had good matches for Dortmund. He deserves to be with us. Josh King has also been named in the final squad.

Josh King England Squad Call Up

The 19-year-old Fulham midfielder is uncapped at senior level. He was part of England's pre-World Cup warm-up camp in the summer but did not play. Tuchel said of King: He made a top impression as a person and also as a player. Now it's just a moment to pick him because he's very flexible.

He can train in all four offensive positions. He can show he is a good alternative on the wings and maybe in the No 10 position. So it's the moment to have a look at him and reward him for a good start to the season. Ben White returns to the squad and has retained his place.

White won the most recent of his six caps in March against Japan. He has been a Premier League regular for Arsenal this season, though he was on the bench for last weekend's win at Liverpool. Tuchel said of the 29-year-old: It's about time. We tried many times to call up Ben.

Knock on wood, he stays fit and is available because he's in impressive form. Djed Spence has returned to the squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold has retained his place. Morgan Gibbs-White and James Garner, late call-ups in September after players pulled out injured, have been included.

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England Injury List Omissions

Declan Rice returns after recovering from an injury that kept him out previously. Dean Henderson and Jordan Henderson remain on the outside and were not selected, having missed the previous camp. Injuries have forced the exclusion of Marcus Rashford, Alex Scott and John Stones. Tino Livramento, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah are also unavailable due to injury.

Bukayo Saka is absent with a thigh injury. Tuchel opted not to call up Noni Madueke as a replacement. Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo are among the most significant omissions despite their club form. Nico O'Reilly was originally considered but dropped out of the selection process.

England Nations League Quarter Finals

England is effectively guaranteed a spot in the Nations League quarter-finals regardless of the outcome of these matches. The team faces a home game against Croatia next Thursday, followed by an away trip to Spain three days later. The squad will gather in the coming days to prepare for the first match against Croatia. The results will help solidify their position but do not change their already secure status.

Several World Cup bronze medallists remain available for selection, providing a strong core of experience within the group. The coaching staff will monitor player fitness closely leading up to the Croatia match. With Jobe Bellingham and Josh King joining the ranks, the team dynamic will adjust to accommodate their playing styles.

Fans and media will watch closely to see how Tuchel integrates these new names into the starting eleven, and all eyes will be on the debut performances of the uncapped players.