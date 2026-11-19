England head coach Steve Borthwick recalls his strongest available squad to face New Zealand at Allianz Stadium on Saturday for the Nations Championship semi-final.

England have restored their most potent lineup to challenge New Zealand for a spot in the Nations Championship final at Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Head coach Steve Borthwick has reverted to the matchday 23 that delivered a dominant performance against Australia in the autumn opener. The team aims to secure their place in the showpiece match next Sunday with this decisive victory on the weekend.

England Squad Restorations And Tactics

Borthwick has made nine changes to the starting XV and bench compared to the previous match against Japan. Will Joseph returns to the left wing, replacing the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after Joseph scored a record-equalling five tries against Japan. This selection decision was made ahead of Cadan Murley to secure the starting spot for the crucial group match. Joseph's explosive form proved decisive in Borthwick's selection process for the left side of the backline.

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Key forwards and backs have also returned to full health following their previous absences. Flanker Ollie Chessum is back after recovering from a shoulder injury that sidelined him during the Japan fixture. Centre Seb Atkinson and fullback George Furbank complete the returnees, having recovered from hip and groin problems respectively. These restorations bolster the squad depth significantly for the upcoming high-stakes encounter.

All Blacks Respond With Strong Roster

New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie has responded to their recent defeat to Wales by reinstating their most dangerous attacking weapons. Will Jordan has been restored to the right wing after recovering from a torn hamstring sustained against Scotland on November 7. Jordan is the most prolific try-scorer in New Zealand history with 56 tries in 64 Tests and is vital to their offensive strategy. His return provides a massive boost to their attacking line which faces a tough English defense.

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Beauden Barrett also returns to the starting lineup at fullback for his 150th cap. He joins brothers Scott Barrett and Jordie Barrett in the back three for the All Blacks. Damian McKenzie takes the reins at outhalf as the team looks to bounce back from their 35-28 loss in Cardiff. The All Blacks aim to use this experience to counter England's recent momentum. Rennie noted Jordan contributes massively to defense, which will be critical against the English pack.

Coaches Prepare For High Level Challenge

Steve Borthwick emphasized the special significance of facing New Zealand in international rugby. He stated that the players are hugely looking forward to the occasion and understand the quality present in the opposition squad. Borthwick confirmed that they have prepared for the very best version of the All Blacks. The coaching team recognizes the immense challenge they will bring and the high level required to secure a result. This mindset is essential for England to succeed in such a prestigious fixture.

New Zealand aims to reverse their fortunes after the shock loss to Wales. With Jordan, Barrett, and McKenzie back, the All Blacks look to utilize their big guns. The team expects a high-intensity contest at Allianz Stadium. Both squads are at peak physical condition for this semi-final clash. The outcome will determine who advances to the final next Sunday. The stakes are incredibly high for both nations in this tournament context.

Impact On Nations Championship Outcome

A victory for England would secure their spot in the Nations Championship showpiece next Sunday. The team must topple New Zealand to achieve this goal. Borthwick has opted for his first-choice starting XV and bench to maximize their chances. The nine changes reflect a strategic shift to address specific matchups against the All Blacks. The front row features a swap with Fin Baxter, Jamie George, and Joe Heyes starting. Ben Curry comes in at openside while Fin Smith is restored at outhalf.

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The match represents a pivotal moment in the tournament structure. England and New Zealand are locked in a battle for supremacy. The result will have significant implications for rugby standings and morale. Fans can expect a high-quality contest with both teams playing their best rugby. The Allianz Stadium will witness a crucial clash between two rugby powerhouses. The winner will take a major step toward lifting the Nations Championship trophy. The loser will face a tough elimination scenario or a third-place playoff. Preparation and execution will be key for both coaching staffs on the day.