English Giants Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest Secure Europa League Semi-Final Berths; Strasbourg Stages Conference League Comeback

European football's quarter-finals delivered thrilling drama as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest set up an all-English semi-final in the Europa League. Meanwhile, Strasbourg RC staged a remarkable comeback to reach the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, and Shakhtar Donetsk will face Crystal Palace.

European club competitions have delivered a dramatic conclusion to their quarter-final stages, setting the stage for thrilling semi-final encounters.

In the UEFA Conference League, Strasbourg RC mounted an impressive comeback against Mainz. After a narrow 2-0 defeat in the first leg, the French side roared back to secure a commanding 4-0 victory on home soil, thereby clinching their spot in the semi-finals with a 4-2 aggregate win. Key contributions came from Sebastian Nanasi, Abdoul Outtara, Julio Enciso, and Emmanuel Emegha. The defensive solidity provided by Irish international Dara O'Mahony, who started at centre-back and helped maintain a clean sheet, was crucial to their resurgence. O'Mahony, who made his move to Ligue 1 permanently from Nottingham Forest last summer, has become a consistent presence in the Strasbourg lineup since Gary O’Neil took the managerial reins in January. The Leixlip native is actively pursuing a return to the Republic of Ireland squad, having earned his tenth and most recent cap in 2024.

Strasbourg are now set to face Rayo Vallecano in the semi-finals. Rayo Vallecano advanced despite a spirited 3-1 defeat in Greece, holding on for a narrow 4-3 aggregate victory. Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar's European journey was cut short as they succumbed to a 5-2 aggregate loss against Shakhtar Donetsk. Despite a 2-2 draw in the second leg at home, the damage was already done following a 3-0 deficit from the opening fixture. Troy Parrott remained an unused substitute for AZ during this decisive match. Shakhtar Donetsk will now compete against Premier League outfit Crystal Palace in the semi-finals, a tie that also saw Fiorentina eliminated in their quarter-final matchup. Crystal Palace comfortably secured their progression with a 4-2 aggregate win.

The UEFA Europa League quarter-finals have guaranteed an all-English semi-final showdown. Both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa successfully navigated their respective ties, overcoming Porto and Bologna respectively. Nottingham Forest's European dream continues after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Porto. The Portuguese side's task was made significantly harder by an eighth-minute red card shown to Jan Bednarek. Morgan Gibbs-White netted the decisive goal in the 12th minute, securing their passage. Aston Villa produced a commanding performance, defeating Bologna 4-0 in their second leg. Goals from Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Morgan Rogers, and Ezri Konsa sealed a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate triumph. The other Europa League quarter-final ties proved disappointing for Spanish clubs. Celta Vigo were eliminated by Freiburg, while Real Betis were defeated by Braga. Freiburg and Braga will now face each other in the semi-final first leg, scheduled for April 30th.

This round of European club football has showcased resilience, dramatic comebacks, and the dominance of English clubs in their pursuit of continental silverware





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