Englishman Aaron Rai Wins 108-US PGA Championship in Dramatic Finish

31-year-old Englishman Aaron Rai captured the 108-US PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, with a brilliant final round 65 and an eagle on the ninth hole for a total of nine-under-par 271.

3 MIN READ When it came time to emerge from the shadows, to escape the logjam, Aaron Rai – a 31-year-old Englishman of Indian/Kenyan heritage – proved the most capable of all in capturing the 108-US PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, brilliantly constructing a final round 65 for a winning total of nine-under-par 271.

In the heat of Pennsylvania, with temperatures hitting 30 degrees, Rai remained cool, calm and collected to take control of his own destiny, posting an eagle on the ninth to kick-start his march to glory and sealing the deal with a massive 63-footer for birdie on the 17.

That audacious birdie on 17 was out of sync with how Rai had carefully plotted his way around the course, recovering from an unsettled start – which saw him bogey three times and birdie twice in the first eight holes – before that eagle enabled him to turn in 34 and then he moved up a gear to come home in 31 strokes, taking control and moving away so that he ultimately had three shots to spare over runners-up Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley.

Justin Thomas had made an early charge, posting a 65 for 275 before most of the leading contenders set forth in their bids to lift the Wanamaker Trophy, yet those later starters would find it difficult to make such inroads...





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PGA Championship Aronimink Golf Club Englishman Aaron Rai Indian/Kenyan Heritage

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