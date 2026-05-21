Enoch Burke loses job at Wilson’s Hospital School after appeals panel upholds dismissal

Enoch Burke, a former history and German teacher at Wilson’s Hospital School, has officially lost his job after an appeals panel upheld a decision to sack him. The teacher was suspended following incidents arising from a request from the school’s then-principal to address a student by a new name and pronoun, and later dismissed from his position. He has repeatedly argued the direction was unconstitutional and went against his right to express his religious beliefs.

Enoch Burke , who had been engaged in a legal dispute with Co Westmeath school since 2022, has officially lost his job at Wilson’s Hospital School, after an appeals panel upheld a decision to sack him.

The former history and German teacher was suspended following incidents arising from a request from the school’s then-principal to address a student by a new name and pronoun, and later dismissed from his position. He has repeatedly argued the direction was unconstitutional and went against his right to express his religious beliefs. Since then, three disciplinary appeals panels (DAPs) were formed to handle the case and review his dismissal. The family has been contacted for comment





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Enoch Burke Wilson’S Hospital School Co Westmeath School Disciplinary Appeals Panel Jail Trespass New Name And Pronoun Religious Beliefs Constitutionality

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