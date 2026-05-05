Enoch Burke Refuses to Purge Contempt and Remains in Prison

Enoch Burke has once again refused to comply with a court order barring him from Wilson’s Hospital School, remaining in prison for over 600 days. He continues to object to a request to use a student’s preferred pronouns and questions the fairness of his dismissal process.

Enoch Burke remains incarcerated after again declining to comply with a High Court order preventing him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School, the educational institution where he previously held a teaching position.

The ongoing legal battle stems from an incident in June 2022, during a school religious event, where Burke voiced objections to a request made by the then-principal, Niamh McShane, to address a student by a new name and utilize the pronouns “they” and “them”. This led to his suspension, subsequent dismissal, and ultimately, a contempt of court charge for repeatedly violating a court order to stay away from the school premises.

Burke has now spent over 600 days in prison across multiple periods due to his continued defiance of the court’s directive. He maintains his stance that the instruction to use a student’s preferred pronouns lacks legal basis and argues that the Department of Education does not mandate schools to comply with such requests. During a recent High Court hearing before Judge Brian Cregan, Burke, appearing via video link, reiterated his objections and questioned the validity of his imprisonment.

He informed the court that his appeal against the original May 2023 judgment by Judge Alexander Owens, which upheld his suspension, is currently under consideration by the Court of Appeal (CoA). The CoA reserved its judgment on Burke’s application for a late appeal last month. Burke also raised concerns about the fairness of the disciplinary appeals panel (Dap) process challenging his dismissal.

He claimed that a third Dap hearing was disrupted when he objected to the presence of legal representation for the school’s board of management, alleging that the process is fundamentally flawed and incapable of delivering a just outcome. He asserted that he was removed from the panel hearing two weeks prior due to his objections, further reinforcing his belief that a fair hearing is impossible.

Burke insisted that his attendance at the school was not an act of trespassing, as he had faithfully served there for eight years. Judge Cregan, however, emphasized that Burke is currently in breach of a valid and lawful order issued by Judge Owens. Despite repeated inquiries, Burke refused to indicate any willingness to purge his contempt, maintaining his position on the legal and ethical issues at the heart of the dispute.

The judge acknowledged Burke’s unwavering stance and adjourned the matter for a further four weeks. The case highlights a complex intersection of legal rights, religious beliefs, and evolving societal norms regarding gender identity and expression. Burke’s continued imprisonment raises questions about the limits of contempt of court and the balance between individual conscience and the rule of law.

The outcome of the CoA’s deliberation on his late appeal will be crucial in determining the future course of this protracted legal saga. The situation remains tense, with no immediate resolution in sight as Burke continues to prioritize his principles over compliance with the court’s orders. The school, meanwhile, continues to operate under the constraints of the ongoing legal proceedings and the need to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students and staff





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Enoch Burke Wilson’S Hospital School Contempt Of Court Preferred Pronouns Gender Identity Court Of Appeal Disciplinary Appeals Panel Niamh Mcshane Ireland Education

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