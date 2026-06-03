Enoch Burke Remains in Prison After Refusing to Stay Away from Former School

Enoch Burke, a schoolteacher, has been ordered to remain in prison after refusing to give a court undertaking not to trespass at his former workplace, Wilson's Hospital School, following his dismissal for refusing to recognize a transgender pupil's chosen pronouns.

Enoch Burke , a schoolteacher, has been ordered to remain in prison after refusing to give a court undertaking not to trespass at his former workplace, Wilson's Hospital School .

Burke was dismissed from his post at the school in Co Westmeath last month for gross misconduct, following a dispute over his refusal to recognize a transgender pupil's chosen pronouns. The High Court heard that Burke is no longer receiving his Department of Education salary. Burke's case was reviewed by Judge Brian Cregan, who noted that Burke's disruptive behavior had led to the failure of a scheduled hearing of his challenge to his dismissal.

Burke has repeatedly breached a court order banning him from attending the school, leading to his incarceration for over 700 days. At a recent hearing, Burke maintained that his suspension was unlawful and criticized the Court of Appeal's judgment. He also raised complaints about the Disciplinary Appeal Panel process. Despite being asked multiple times, Burke refused to give an undertaking not to trespass at the school, leading Judge Cregan to order that his imprisonment should continue.

The school, the Department of Education, and the Department of Finance have been directed to submit written evidence on various issues, including fines incurred by Burke over his trespassing at the school





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Enoch Burke Wilson's Hospital School Transgender Pronouns Court Undertaking Contempt Of Court Imprisonment

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