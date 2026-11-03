Eoin Kenny and Dermot Mee earn first Northern Ireland senior call-ups for Nations League

Portsmouth forward Eoin Kenny and Manchester United goalkeeper Dermot Mee are the new faces in Northern Ireland's 25-man squad for the Nations League matches against Ukraine and Hungary in November.

Portsmouth forward Eoin Kenny and Manchester United goalkeeper Dermot Mee have earned their first senior call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad for this month's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

The 25-man squad will face Ukraine at home on November 14th and Hungary away on November 17th. Manager Michael O'Neill's side go into the double-header top of Group B2. Kenny, 20, and Mee, 23, are the only new additions. They replace Dion Charles, 31, and former number one Bailey Peacock-Farrell, 30, who drop to the standby list.

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The side remains without Liverpool's Conor Bradley and Preston midfielder Ali McCann. Dan Ballard is among five players to drop out after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening win over Georgia. Also out are the injured Eoin Toal and Jamie McDonnell. Northern Ireland are the only side in the competition yet to concede a goal after their opening four fixtures.

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Eoin Kenny Earns First Call-Up

Kenny was born in Derry and has previously represented Northern Ireland at U18 and U21 levels. He earned eleven caps for the youth teams, scored one goal, and served as U21 captain. He has one goal in 11 appearances for the Northern Ireland under-21s having also represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level. He joined Portsmouth from Dundalk in July after an impressive spell in the League of Ireland Men's Premier Division.

During his time with Dundalk, known as the Lilywhites, Kenny scored 22 goals in 94 appearances. He previously spent time on loan at Wexford. He has made only one league appearance for Portsmouth so far, but has become a regular in the first-team matchday squad with two senior appearances this season. Kenny is the son of former Republic of Ireland international and current St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen Kenny.

Despite his father's Irish heritage, Eoin Kenny has committed his international future to Northern Ireland. Mee is capped at underage level for Northern Ireland. He is yet to make a senior appearance for Manchester United but has twice been on the bench for Michael Carrick's side in Champions League fixtures against Sabah and Atlético Madrid this season. Their inclusion once again emphasises the youth in O'Neill's current crop.

The side that started the 3-0 win over Ukraine last month had an average age of 22. Northern Ireland sit one point clear of second-placed Hungary and four points ahead of third-placed Ukraine. A first-place group finish would earn automatic promotion to League A, while second place leads to a playoff against a side in danger of dropping down from the top division.

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Full Squad For Nations League Fixtures

The upcoming matches are pivotal for securing their position in the group and potentially advancing to the next stage of the competition. The inclusion of Kenny and Mee provides O'Neill with additional depth in the forward and goalkeeping positions. Kenny brings recent goal-scoring form from his time in Ireland and his current status in the Championship. Goalkeepers: Pierce Charles (QPR, on loan from Manchester City), Conor Hazard (Wycombe), Dermot Mee (Manchester United).

Defenders: Ciaron Brown (Oxford), Brodie Spencer (Oxford), Paddy McNair (Hull), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Ruairi McConville (Norwich), Terry Devlin (Portsmouth), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn), Michael Forbes (Dundee United). Midfielders: Ethan Galbraith (Stoke City), Justin Devenny (Stoke City), Shea Charles (Fulham), Isaac Price (West Brom), Paul Smyth (QPR), Jordan Thompson (Preston), Patrick Kelly (Barnsley), Kieran Morrison (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Liverpool).

Forwards: Josh Magennis (Stevenage), Callum Marshall (Luton), Jamie Donley (Luton, on loan from Tottenham), Braiden Graham (Everton), Ceadach O'Neill (Arsenal), Eoin Kenny (Portsmouth).