Eoin Murphy's Struggle with Leaving Cert and Sunburn

Eoin Murphy, a Leaving Cert student from Co Mayo, shares his challenges in studying for the exams despite the good weather and his experience of sunburn. He discusses his subjects, difficulties, and the pressure of the looming exam schedule.

Eoin Murphy, an eighteen-year-old student from Co Mayo, has been studying for this year's Leaving Cert , the State exams, despite the recent good weather. He found it challenging to study outside due to sunburn.

Eoin is preparing for eight subjects, including politics and society, which he studies outside regular school hours for variation. He initially thought he'd like to study something medical but now dislikes chemistry. He finds languages difficult, focusing on French as he believes it's easier to learn over Irish. Eoin also struggles with maths, particularly the higher maths paper.

He enjoys English as one of his best study areas. He has a back-up plan if things don't go as planned. The Leaving Cert is a momentous milestone for most students, but it can feel surreal with the focus on exams. Eoin finds the looming exam schedule stressful.

He is against wearing his school uniform for the exams and finds comfort in wearing his comfortable clothes





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Leaving Cert State Exams Sunburn Difficulties Pressure Back-Up Plan Uniform Comfortable Clothes French Irish Maths English Back-Up Plan Uniform Comfortable Clothes French Irish Maths English

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