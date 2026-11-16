South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus questioned match officiating after the Springboks' loss to France and predicted Ireland's Sam Prendergast will escape a ban for a hip-drop tackle.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned the integrity of match officiating and predicted that Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast will be cleared to play against his side at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday at 4.40pm.

Prendergast Expected To Play Despite Citing

Prendergast has been cited for an alleged hip-drop tackle during Ireland's win over Fiji. Erasmus strongly believes the player will not be suspended. I am going to say the right words now, said Erasmus. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play.

Also read Ireland's Sam Prendergast faces citing for alleged hip drop tackle

My gut feeling and my gut feel is that he will play on Saturday. Erasmus also referenced Tadhg Furlong being cleared at a hearing recently for an alleged groin grab on Gavin Coombes during Leinster's clash with Munster, saying that outcome hurt South African rugby. My experience is like Tadhg got free for the same thing that Jan-Hendrik did, said Erasmus. Jan-Hendrik Wessels got nine weeks, the other guy got free.

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From a South African point of view, that hurt. Erasmus said he was not a legal person and did not have the right to say much on the citing process, but recalled past experiences with Lood de Jager, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Franco Mostert in the northern hemisphere. He claimed match officials missed 17 knee-drop tackles in South Africa's 21-19 loss to France in Paris last Friday night.

Erasmus Claims Missed Tackles Against France

He said at least 11 should have been penalties and three at least yellow cards. The other thing brought up at the World Rugby meeting was knee-drop tackles, said Erasmus. I give you my word, there were 16, then 17 against us against France. Not one was sanctioned.

Erasmus said the TMO, Italian Matteo Liperini, did not intervene once despite the volume of incidents. He said if the TMO did not see them it must be a technology problem, and if he saw them and ignored them it influenced the result. All I am asking is do not take the TMOs out and discourage them to get involved, said Erasmus.

Then the wrong team will win and players will get injured. He also said France scrum-half Maxime Lucu was only in the sin bin for seven minutes because the clock did not stop, despite a sin-bin period being 10 minutes. He said a try South Africa thought they scored before half-time was disallowed after a three-minute review.

Etzebeth Returns For Springbok Squad

Erasmus rejected the idea he was moaning and said he was trying to give the perspective of somebody who comes to play in France or Ireland. He repeatedly referred to the respect he and his team have for Ireland and Irish rugby. South Africa have made five changes for the Ireland Test, which features the return of Eben Etzebeth. The 35-year-old lock, recently called up as an injury replacement, will extend his record as the most-capped Springbok to 148 Tests.

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It is good to have him back, said Erasmus. Last week was touch and go because he only landed Monday morning and it was a six-day turnaround. We did not get the result, but it is always nice to have the most capped Springbok ever. Cameron Hanekom comes in at number eight for Jasper Wiese, who received a red card against France.

Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw are the starting frontrow, with Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit as replacements. Lood de Jager comes in for Franco Mostert, while Marco van Staden joins Paul de Villiers as loose forward cover. Grant Williams replaces Cobus Reinach as backup scrum-half. Canan Moodie takes Manie Libbok's place as backup out-half after Libbok missed a kickable conversion to draw level in Paris.

Erasmus Praises Dublin Atmosphere Despite Record

Erasmus admitted he has not won a lot in Dublin. He recalled losing the Pro12 final with Munster against the Scarlets, Munster losses to Leinster, and a European Cup semi-final defeat to Saracens. I love the vibe and I love the Irish people and I enjoy everything about the crowd, said Erasmus. It is definitely an atmosphere that compares to places like France and South Africa and New Zealand.

Reflecting on the France defeat, Erasmus said losing is never nice and travel is not easy, especially after a Friday night game decided by two points. He said there were moments where South Africa could have won. It was not nice Saturday and Sunday, but it is getting better, said Erasmus. The only way it will really be better is if we manage to pull through on Saturday.