Eric Roberts Faces Tough Choice Between Dream Donegal Home and Dublin Career

Eric Roberts and his wife Niamh are finishing their Dream Donegal home after four years, but the Ireland AM presenter must decide whether to commute or relocate as his career remains in Dublin.

Eric Roberts and his wife Niamh are finally nearing the end of their journey building a dream home in Donegal. The Ireland AM presenter has been documenting the process for nearly four years, and now the house is almost ready.

The kitchen is being installed in the coming weeks, and once that is done, the project should move quickly. Eric admits that while the experience has been easier than expected, the finished house presents a difficult decision: their hearts are in Donegal, but Eric's work and most opportunities are in Dublin





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