Ireland AM star Eric Roberts shares his Donegal Christmas rituals, including Guinness and gift-giving, alongside his involvement in Amazon's Toys We Love selection.

Eric Roberts, the popular presenter for Ireland AM, has opened up about his enduring love for the holiday season, confirming that he spends every Christmas Day in his home county of Donegal. The star shared that his festive celebrations are anchored by family gatherings at his parents' house, where he enjoys specific local traditions that have remained consistent throughout his life.

Donegal Holiday Rituals and Family Gatherings

Roberts described his ideal holiday as a period of relaxation following the opening of presents on Christmas Eve. He detailed a routine that involves spending several days lounging on the couch with family members while consuming Bulmers cider and Guinness beer. This simple, nostalgic approach to the holiday highlights his deep connection to his Irish roots and his preference for low-key, meaningful celebrations over extravagant events.

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One specific tradition that Roberts highlighted is a post-Mass trip for a pint of Guinness. He noted that this ritual typically involves himself, his father, and his brothers-in-law, although he kept the specific location of this gathering secret due to privacy preferences. This annual outing serves as a steadfast anchor for his holiday schedule, demonstrating the importance of continuity in his family life.

While Roberts has maintained these core traditions, he acknowledged a recent change in the dynamic of his celebrations. He mentioned that the addition of a new family member has introduced a new layer of excitement, allowing him to experience the magic of Santa Claus and gift-giving through the eyes of his child, Rian. This perspective shift adds a fresh dimension to his long-held holiday customs.

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Gift Selection and Holiday Preparedness

Roberts admitted to being a highly competitive gift buyer who takes pride in selecting presents that he believes are superior to those received in return. He described his approach to gift wrapping as a chaotic, last-minute effort, often resulting in poorly wrapped packages that nonetheless clearly identify him as the giver. Despite his lack of organizational skills in this area, his dedication to the thought behind the gifts remains a central part of his holiday identity.

When it comes to the actual meal preparation, Roberts deliberately stays away from the kitchen to avoid making mistakes. He learned from past experiences that his involvement in food preparation was not ideal, so he now limits his domestic contributions to setting the table with cutlery and managing the cleanup process. This division of labor allows the professionals in his household to handle the cooking without interference.

Reflecting on his own childhood, Roberts recalled a specific memory of receiving a foosball table at the age of seven or eight. He described himself as extremely buzzing with joy at that moment, stating that it was one of the happiest he had ever been. Although he has received other gifts over the years, this particular item remains a standout memory associated with the pure joy of the season.

Amazon Partnership and Musical Preferences

Beyond his personal celebrations, Roberts is currently engaged in a promotional partnership with Amazon for their Toys We Love selection. He expressed amazement at the incredible response to this campaign, noting the high level of interest from consumers. He emphasized the importance of giving back during the holiday season, viewing the partnership as a way to contribute positively to the community while supporting the festive spirit.

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For his musical backdrop, Roberts enjoys a mix of slow Michael Bublé tracks and classic holiday songs like Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree, particularly when he is enjoying a few pints. He shared that Christmas songs play constantly in his car during the season, creating an atmosphere of constant holiday glee. This auditory element complements his visual and social experiences, rounding out a comprehensive celebration of the holidays.