Erica Drum Garlic Chicken Cashew Fried Rice Recipe

Chef Erica Drum shares a 20-minute garlic chicken cashew fried rice recipe using leftover rice. A simple, flavorful meal with butter and soy sauce.

Chef and author Erica Drum offers a practical solution for utilizing leftovers with her garlic chicken cashew fried rice. This dish is designed to transform simple ingredients like leftover rice into a comforting midweek meal. The recipe serves two portions and requires just 20 minutes to prepare from start to finish.

Core Ingredients and Flavor Profile

The foundation of this dish relies on a few key components that create a rich and savory experience. Erica Drum specifically highlights the combination of butter and soy sauce as a taste sensation that elevates the standard fried rice profile. The recipe calls for 300 grams of cooked rice, which can be fresh leftovers or from a cooked rice pouch. This amount of rice forms the base that absorbs the flavors of the chicken and seasonings.

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Protein is provided by 300 grams of chicken breast or thigh meat, cut into thin strips. The nutty element comes from 60 grams of roughly chopped cashews. Aromatic depth is achieved with 3 to 4 cloves of minced garlic and a small bunch of sliced scallions. The dish also includes 2 eggs to bind the ingredients and add texture. For cooking fat, the recipe uses 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter.

Step by Step Cooking Process

The cooking method begins by toasting the chopped cashews in a large dry frying pan over medium heat. It is important to keep an eye on them and mix them around the pan, as they will turn golden brown in just one or two minutes. Once toasted, the nuts must be removed from the pan and set aside to prevent burning.

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Next, add the olive oil and one tablespoon of butter to the pan, maintaining medium heat. Introduce the thin strips of chicken and fry them for six or seven minutes. Season the meat with sea salt and pepper during this stage. The chicken should be nearly fully cooked with golden edges by the time this step is complete. After the chicken is cooked, add two-thirds of the toasted cashews, the minced garlic, and the sliced scallions. Fry this mixture for another three to four minutes, stirring often to ensure even cooking.

Egg Incorporation and Final Assembly

The final stages involve integrating the rice and eggs to create the complete dish. Add the 300 grams of cooked rice to the pan and mix it really well with the chicken and aromatics. Stir constantly for two to three minutes to heat the rice through and combine all flavors. Once the rice is well mixed, create a large space in the center of the pan.

Crack the 2 eggs into a bowl and whisk them before pouring the mixture into the cleared space in the pan. Season the eggs and allow them to cook and solidify for a few minutes. When the egg is nearly fully cooked, stir it into the rice to distribute it evenly. This technique ensures the eggs are creamy rather than rubbery. Serve the dish immediately in two bowls. Garnish with a drizzle of soy sauce, the remaining one-third of the toasted cashews, and the reserved green parts of the scallions.

Safety Guidelines and Recipe Context

Safety is a critical component when handling leftover rice. Erica Drum emphasizes that you should only ever reheat leftover rice once. It is essential to cook the rice until it is steaming and piping hot throughout to eliminate any potential bacteria. This guideline applies whether using fresh leftover rice from the fridge or reheating a cooked rice pouch.

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This recipe appears in Erica Drum's cookbook titled Dinner, published by Blasta Books. Drum is known for her flexible approach to cooking, suggesting that home cooks can add various herbs like coriander or greens to the mix. For those seeking more variety, she also offers recipes for marry me meatballs with orzo and one pot Thai red curry coconut noodles in the same publication.