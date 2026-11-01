Erica Drum's Marry Me Meatballs: One Pan Creamy Pasta Recipe

Author Erica Drum shares her one-pan marry me meatballs recipe. This creamy orzo dish takes under 40 minutes, featuring sun-dried tomatoes and spinach for a comforting autumn meal.

Erica Drum, the author of the cookbook Dinner published by Blasta Books, has shared a comforting recipe that has become a regular fixture in her household. The dish, known as Marry Me Meatballs with orzo, is designed to provide warmth and satisfaction during the chilly autumn months. It is crafted to be completed in less than forty minutes with minimal chopping required, making it an ideal choice for busy weeknights.

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The concept behind the dish stems from a desire for deep flavor and visual appeal. Drum notes that the small grains of orzo are particularly satisfying as they scoop up the creamy sauce, inviting the diner to eat the meal with a spoon. The combination of textures and flavors creates a depth of taste that she believes could make the diner hypothetically consider marrying the cook. This one-pan approach ensures that the dinner is both efficient and deeply flavorful without requiring extensive kitchen cleanup.

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Key Ingredients And Flavor Profiles

The recipe relies on a specific selection of ingredients to achieve its signature taste. The meatballs themselves are made from three hundred grams of minced beef and two hundred grams of pork mince. These are bound together with one large egg, three to four crushed cloves of garlic, and fifty grams of grated Parmesan cheese. For texture, eighty grams of fresh breadcrumbs are used, although fifty grams of panko can be substituted. The meat mixture is rolled in one hundred grams of plain flour seasoned with sea salt and black pepper before frying.

The sauce provides a rich and aromatic base for the dish. It begins with sweating one diced red onion in a tablespoon of olive oil. To this, the cook adds one hundred grams of drained and chopped sun-dried tomatoes, three to four additional crushed garlic cloves, and a tablespoon of tomato purée. Fresh herbs such as sprigs of thyme or a teaspoon of oregano are added for fragrance. The liquid component consists of one hundred and fifty milliliters of cream and three hundred milliliters of chicken or vegetable stock, which creates a luscious coating for the meatballs.

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Preparation Steps For Perfect Meatballs

The preparation of the meatballs requires careful mixing and browning. In a large bowl, the egg, garlic, Parmesan, salt, and pepper are combined before the beef and pork mince are added. Drum recommends mixing with hands to ensure even distribution. The mixture is then divided into approximately sixteen golf-ball sized meatballs. These are rolled in the seasoned flour and fried over medium-high heat for four to five minutes until golden brown on all sides. Once browned, they are removed from the pan to rest while the sauce is prepared.

Frying the meatballs initially is crucial for developing flavor through the Maillard reaction. By browning the exterior before simmering, the meatballs retain a pleasant texture and do not become mushy. This step also allows the flour coating to create a slight crust that holds up well during the subsequent simmering process. The reserved juices from the meatballs are later returned to the pan to enhance the overall richness of the sauce, ensuring no flavor is wasted.

Cooking The Sauce And Final Assembly

After removing the meatballs, a little more oil is added to the pan, and the temperature is reduced. The onions are sweated for five minutes before the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, tomato purée, and herbs are introduced. A splash of water is used to deglaze the pan, lifting any browned bits from the bottom to incorporate them into the sauce. This mixture is cooked on low heat for two to three minutes to meld the flavors together. The cream and stock are then added and brought to a boil before returning the meatballs to the pan.

The dish is then covered and simmered for ten minutes to allow the meatballs to cook through and absorb the sauce. Just before serving, one hundred grams of fresh spinach and fifty grams of grated Parmesan are stirred into the sauce. The final dish is served over orzo, rice, or sourdough bread. It is garnished with fresh basil and a final sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. This method ensures that the spinach remains vibrant and the cheese melts smoothly into the creamy sauce. The result is a dinner that is both visually appealing and deeply satisfying for those seeking comfort food during the colder season.