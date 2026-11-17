ESB public charging costs surge to 83c per kWh, creating a stark affordability gap for renters and apartment residents unable to install home chargers.

The ESB has executed a second price hike in 2026, escalating the cost of public electric vehicle charging to levels that effectively exclude motorists without home charging capabilities. This strategic move widens the financial divide, positioning public charging at a staggering six times the rate of domestic electricity tariffs.

For residents of terraced houses or apartment complexes where installing a private charger is logistically difficult or impossible, this pricing structure removes electric mobility from their economic reach. The disparity underscores a critical bottleneck in the adoption of green transport technology across urban centers.

Also read High Public EV Charging Costs Threaten Ireland's Electrification Roadmap, Warns Government

ESB Public Charging Rate Structure Analysis

ESB initially adjusted its pricing model in July by setting slow charger rates at 60c per kWh and fast chargers at 70c per kWh. Those figures have since escalated significantly, creating a complex tiered pricing system for users. Drivers utilizing the ESB e-Cars smartphone application now face a rate of 70c per kWh for slow chargers, defined as units up to 49kW power. Fast chargers, ranging from 50kW to 350kW, now cost 83c per kWh for app users.

Consumers who bypass the app and pay directly via credit or debit cards encounter even higher fees, starting at 72c per kWh for slow charging and 85c per kWh for fast charging. To mitigate these costs, the ESB offers a Charge Lite subscription for €4.79 monthly. This plan reduces rates to 65c per kWh and 78c per kWh respectively, though these figures remain higher than the previous standard pay-as-you-go prices.

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A deeper discount is available through the Charge Smart subscription, priced at €6.99 per month. This tier lowers costs to 52c per kWh for slow charging and 66c per kWh for fast charging. However, this benefit is restricted to the window between 9pm and 7am, a limitation that reduces its utility for the average daily driver who requires midday or evening charging sessions.

Infrastructure Deficits and Real-World Cost Burdens

The pricing pressure coincides with severe infrastructure shortages that exacerbate user frustration. Overstay fees remain fixed at 50c per minute after 45 minutes on a fast charger or 10 hours on a slow charger, reflecting an insufficient number of available points. Financially, charging a Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV from flat to full costs €53 on a slow charger, or €39 for a 10 to 80 percent boost.

This cost escalation occurs while electric vehicles dominate the Irish automotive landscape, capturing 27.74 percent of the new car market. New EV sales have surged by 57 percent this year, totaling 35,179 registrations. Despite this growth, Ireland trails significantly behind international peers, with only 95 chargers per 100,000 people compared to 820 in The Netherlands.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Grid Expansion Needs

John O'Keefe, chief executive of charging provider ePower, acknowledges that while percentage growth in infrastructure matches EV sales, the absolute numbers fall short. He emphasizes that hundreds of additional charge points are required to catch up on previous years' deficits. The industry faces a substantial deployment target to double the current network capacity.

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The strategic goal requires building more than 2,000 new charge points within the next three years. This ambitious volume equals the total number of chargers installed over the entire preceding decade. O'Keefe argues that achieving these targets is essential to align infrastructure with the accelerating adoption rate of electric vehicles.

Future Trajectory of Charging Accessibility

Early advocates argued that public networks were secondary since 80 to 90 percent of charging occurs at home during cheap overnight hours. While statistically accurate, this metric offers little reassurance to drivers traveling long distances or living in shared housing. The current pricing and scarcity model threatens to stall momentum in the electric transition.

The widening gap between vehicle registrations and charger availability suggests that without immediate intervention, costs will remain prohibitive for a significant demographic. The ESB pricing strategy, combined with infrastructure delays, presents a dual challenge to achieving widespread electric mobility adoption in Ireland.