ESB Raises Public EV Charger Rates 24% Since June

ESB increases public EV charging costs by 24% since June, raising questions on economic viability versus diesel. CSO data shows EVs hold 26% market share in July.

The Electricity Supply Board, known commonly as ESB, has implemented a significant 24% increase in the pricing for its public electric vehicle charging stations. This rate hike, which has been in effect since June, has triggered intense debate regarding the cost-effectiveness of owning and operating an electric car compared to traditional internal combustion engines.

Charging Costs Outpace Diesel Prices

Recent calculations indicate that the cost of charging an average electric car at these public stations now exceeds two euros per litre. This figure is substantially higher than the price of diesel fuel, leading critics to question whether the financial burden of switching to electrified transport has become prohibitive for the average consumer. The stark contrast in per-litre equivalent costs suggests that the economic incentive to move away from fossil fuels is weakening for many drivers.

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Policy Conflicts And Environmental Goals

The pricing strategy comes at a time when the government is actively promoting the reduction of the carbon footprint within the transport sector. Officials emphasize that this reduction goal applies to all low-emission vehicles, including electric cars and plug-in hybrids, regardless of whether they utilize the public network or private infrastructure. However, the simultaneous rise in these public charging fees appears to contradict the broader political push to accelerate the adoption of green technology across the country.

Market Share Data And Hybrid Trends

Despite the rising operational costs, the Irish new car market continues to show a strong preference for electrified options. Data released by the Central Statistics Office in August reveals that electric vehicles accounted for 26% of all car sales in July. This figure represents a significant majority when combined with the 24.6% market share held by petrol hybrids and the 14.5% share of plug-in hybrids, totaling over 65% of sales.

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Diesel Sales Drop To Historical Lows

In sharp contrast to the surge in electrified sales, traditional diesel vehicles saw their market presence dwindle further. Only 12.5% of cars sold in July were diesel-powered, marking a continued decline for this once-dominant fuel type. Meanwhile, standard petrol cars held a 20.4% share of the market. The data suggests that while consumers are moving away from diesel, the high cost of public charging is a potential deterrent for those considering a switch to pure electric models.

Home Charging And Energy Hesitancy

The issue of rising electricity costs extends beyond public chargers to private residences. Many drivers who rely on home charging are seeing their household electricity bills increase, which adds another layer of financial complexity to the decision to purchase an electric vehicle. This dual pressure of expensive public charging and higher home energy rates is likely making potential buyers more hesitant to invest in new electric cars, despite the environmental benefits and long-term savings often cited in marketing materials.