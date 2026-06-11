Escentric Molecules M+ Champaca: A New Fragrance from the Enigmatic Brand

Escentric Molecules, known for its enigmatic and alluring scents, has launched its eighth M+ fragrance, M+ Champaca. This fragrance combines Iso E Super with a natural ingredient, champaca absolute, to create a complex and lasting scent. The brand's founder, Geza Schoen, discusses the importance of natural ingredients and the evolution of the M+ collection.

The new Escentric Molecules Molecule+ has landed, marking 20 years since the brand's inception. The original Molecule 01 remains the bestseller, and the latest addition, M+ Champaca , is a dazzling fragrance featuring the most expensive ingredient yet, a type of magnolia called champaca absolute .

The collection combines natural ingredients with Iso E Super to create complex and lasting scents. Perfumer Geza Schoen discusses the evolution of the M+ collection and the importance of natural ingredients in creating unique and captivating fragrances





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Escentric Molecules Molecule+ M+ Champaca Champaca Absolute Natural Ingredients Complex Scents Longevity Subtlety Pheromone Receptors Cell Reactions Iso E Super

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