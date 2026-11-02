ESRI Director Warns Against Pandemic Spending as Crisis Benchmark

ESRI director Martina Lawless argues that exceptional pandemic supports must not define future crisis responses, urging Ireland to prioritize fiscal reserves and address infrastructure constraints to build long-term economic resilience.

Martina Lawless, the director of the Economic and Social Research Institute ( ESRI), has issued a stark warning that the billions of euros in exceptional financial supports deployed during the Covid-19 pandemic must not be adopted as the standard model for handling future economic emergencies. Speaking at a discussion hosted by the Covid-19 evaluation panel on Monday, Lawless emphasized that while the massive government intervention was necessary for an extraordinary global health crisis, relying on such unsustainable spending for every subsequent downturn would jeopardize the state's long-term financial stability.

Pandemic Spending Scale and Fiscal Prudence

The ESRI director highlighted that Ireland entered the pandemic with a notably strong fiscal position, which provided the state with significant room to maneuver when the sudden economic disruption struck. Government expenditure surged by approximately €18 billion in 2020 as policymakers rolled out extensive interventions designed to protect households and sustain businesses. These substantial measures successfully cushioned the immediate economic shock and facilitated a relatively swift recovery in employment levels and broader economic activity once public health restrictions were gradually lifted.

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Lawless noted that while maintaining financial reserves may appear less politically attractive than increasing public spending or cutting taxes, the pandemic experience underscored the considerable value of having fiscal space available when circumstances shift unexpectedly. She pointed out that although Ireland is currently running large budget surpluses, these figures are increasingly dependent on highly concentrated and potentially vulnerable corporation tax receipts. Consequently, building financial reserves and avoiding permanent expenditure commitments based on temporary revenue streams are not merely exercises in fiscal prudence but are essential investments in the nation's capacity to respond to future shocks.

Infrastructure Constraints and Systemic Resilience

A critical aspect of the discussion centered on the underlying capacity of the state's economy and public services, which Lawless identified as foundational to true resilience. She observed that Ireland is already grappling with severe capacity constraints across key sectors including housing, transport, water and energy infrastructure, and healthcare. These existing bottlenecks carry significant economic and social costs, negatively impacting both foreign investment and the living standards of the population.

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Lawless argued that an economy where housing supply is restricted, infrastructure is operating near full capacity, and essential public services face critical workforce shortages possesses far less flexibility to adapt when unexpected pressures arise. She stressed that the expectations of state intervention have fundamentally shifted during the pandemic. The exceptional supports provided were appropriate responses to an unprecedented shock, but they should not necessarily become the benchmark for how the government responds to every future economic difficulty.

Political Challenges and Public Communication

Nat O'Connor, an assistant professor of social policy at University College Dublin (UCC) and a member of the evaluation panel, addressed the complex political dynamics surrounding long-term investment. He described a fundamental conflict between short-term political cycles and the need for long-term planning, noting that investing in resilience costs money and will inevitably lead to disappointment among those who do not receive immediate budgetary benefits. O'Connor suggested that politicians must find a way to explain to the public that securing long-term stability requires difficult choices regarding current spending priorities.

Caroline McMullan, who has extensive experience working on Ireland's national risk assessments, added that information regarding general risks should be shared much more widely with the public. She expressed concern that despite the extensive work being conducted, many citizens remain unaware of the specific challenges the state is managing. In the 2026 risk cycle alone, government departments and agencies proposed 404 distinct risks, with 30 to 35 of them undergoing deeply assessed evaluations. McMullan argued that transparency is crucial, stating that the public would likely feel more frightened by secrecy than by being informed about the measures being taken to mitigate potential threats.

Conclusion of the Covid-19 Evaluation Panel

The discussion on Monday marked the final roundtable of the Covid-19 evaluation panel's comprehensive work programme. This independent assessment of the state's handling of the pandemic has been a significant exercise in reviewing policy responses and their outcomes. The full final report from the evaluation panel is scheduled to conclude by the end of this year, providing a definitive record of the lessons learned from one of the most significant economic and social tests in recent Irish history.