ESRI Reports Highlight Immigrants' Positive Fiscal Impact and Complex Welfare Patterns in Ireland

Two new ESRI reports find that immigrants in Ireland have made higher fiscal contributions than Irish-born residents over two decades, and that there is no single pattern of welfare receipt differences between immigrants and natives.

Two new reports from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) provide fresh insights into the fiscal and welfare contributions of immigrants in Ireland . The first study, a review of existing research, concludes that foreign-born residents have made a higher fiscal contribution than Irish-born on average over the past two decades.

This finding holds even during economic downturns, with migrants showing a more positive or less negative fiscal impact than natives. The report notes that migrants in Ireland tend to be younger and more likely to be employed than the non-migrant population, factors that drive their positive fiscal contributions. Non-EU migrants, in particular, exhibit very high employment rates and third-level education levels, contrasting with trends in many other EU countries where non-EU migrants often have a lower fiscal impact.

The review, which includes studies from the OECD and the Joint Research Centre, emphasizes that migrants finance their own share of public goods while also contributing to pure public goods that benefit all residents. Estimates of the fiscal impact of migration typically range from -1% to +2% of GDP, with Ireland's migrant population consistently on the positive side. The second ESRI report, also published Wednesday, examines welfare receipt patterns from 2014 to 2024 using CSO data.

It finds no general pattern of immigrants being more likely to receive welfare than Irish-born residents. The picture is complex: in 2024, 61% of immigrants received at least one welfare payment compared to 56% of Irish-born, but rates vary by payment type. For unemployment-related payments, both groups stood at 9%. Disability-related payments were lower for immigrants (4%) than natives (6%).

Family and children payments showed higher receipt among immigrants, possibly reflecting demographic differences. The report also notes that over the full 2014-2024 period, unemployment benefit receipt was lower for Western European immigrants (13%) and Asian immigrants (12%) compared to Irish-born (16%). A significant limitation is the omission of international protection applicants due to data constraints.

The ESRI states that the debate on immigration has intensified, and these findings provide objective evidence on one dimension: whether immigrants are more or less likely to use welfare. Overall, the research underscores that immigrants in Ireland are not a fiscal burden and that welfare patterns are nuanced, challenging simplistic narratives. The studies contribute to informed public discourse by highlighting the diverse economic roles of migrants and the need for targeted policy considerations.

Future research should expand to include protection applicants and longitudinal analysis to capture evolving trends. The findings reaffirm that Ireland's immigration experience is distinct within Europe, with a relatively young and highly skilled migrant population positively contributing to public finances. Policymakers can use these insights to design integration and welfare systems that maximize societal benefits while ensuring fairness for all residents





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