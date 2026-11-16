New ESRI research highlights a stark inequality in school attendance, showing students in disadvantaged areas face significantly higher rates of unexplained absences.

New research from the Economic and Social Research Institute ( ESRI) has revealed a significant disparity in school attendance across Ireland, with schools located in disadvantaged areas recording substantially higher rates of unexplained absences compared to those in more affluent communities.

ESRI Study Highlights Disadvantaged Areas

The study, published on Tuesday, draws attention to the difficulties school leaders face in intervening when they cannot determine the reasons behind student absences. This lack of clarity creates significant challenges for educators trying to prevent children from becoming disengaged from their education. Anna Moya, a lead researcher on the project, emphasized the inequality aspect of these findings. She stated that schools serving disadvantaged communities tend to have a larger share of unexplained absences, which complicates the ability to tailor effective interventions to address the underlying drivers of absence.

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Chronic Absenteeism Trends in Ireland

The findings are based on data from the Student Absence Report, which was collated by the Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) and published last month. That report indicated a worrying trend in post-primary education, where the number of students recording chronic rates of absenteeism increased by more than 8,000 during the 2024-2025 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined by researchers as instances where students miss more than 20 days of school. Conversely, primary schools saw a positive shift, with the level of chronic absenteeism dropping from 22.1 per cent in 2023-2024 to 19 per cent in 2024-2025. Despite these fluctuations, the total number of school absences remains above pre-pandemic levels.

Deis Status and Unexplained Gaps

The specific report, titled Chronic absence in Irish schools 2022/23 and 2023/24: Prevalence, intensity and reasons, was authored by Anna Moya, Emer Smyth, and Merike Darmody. It examined the reasons behind absences and how they are distributed across socioeconomic lines, school ethos, and gender. At the primary level, one quarter of all absences are recorded as unexplained. However, when broken down by Deis status, this figure rises sharply to 41 per cent in urban band 1 schools. In contrast, only 23 per cent of absences in non-Deis schools are classified as unexplained, highlighting a stark divide in administrative clarity between different types of educational institutions.

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Socioeconomic and Ethos Variations

The disparity is even more pronounced at the secondary level, where half of all school absences are recorded as unexplained. When analyzing Deis status, 60 per cent of absences in Deis schools are unexplained, compared to 44 per cent in non-Deis secondary schools. The share of unexplained absences is notably lower in multidenominational and minority faith schools. Researchers suggest this may be due to tighter-knit communities in these settings, where parents may feel more compelled to provide reasons for their child's absence. Additionally, special schools recorded particularly high levels of absences classified as other, which the report suggests could be linked to necessary therapeutic or medical appointments.

Gender Differences in Attendance

While there is no meaningful difference between boys and girls regarding chronic absenteeism or the general reason for absence, the dynamic shifts slightly at the post-primary level. Girls who are chronically absent tend to have a slightly higher number of days lost compared to boys. Furthermore, girls exhibit slightly lower levels of unexplained absences and slightly higher levels of illness-related absences. Although these differences are small, they provide additional nuance to the understanding of attendance patterns. The research underscores the urgent need for targeted support systems that account for these socioeconomic and gendered variations in school attendance.