ESRI Study: Gender and Online Time Linked to Higher Discrimination Scores

A study by ESRI found that gender and spending more time online were associated with higher perceived discrimination scores among young people aged 25. The research also identified other factors such as age, sexual orientation, disability, religion, and citizenship as contributing to higher discrimination scores.

Gender was the most cited ground for perceived discrimination among young people aged 25, according to a study by ESRI . The research also found that spending more time online was associated with higher scores on the Everyday Discrimination Scale (EDS), which measures perceived discrimination.

The study interviewed young people born in 1998 when they were 17 and 25 years old and used data collected by the Growing Up in Ireland study. The report suggests legislation as a deterrent to discriminatory behavior and better resourcing for youth mental health and wellbeing services





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ESRI Discrimination Gender Online Time Young People Health And Wellbeing Ireland Growing Up In Ireland Study Everyday Discrimination Scale (EDS)

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