ESRI Study Reveals Airline Emissions Labels Confuse Travelers

New Economic and Social Research Institute findings show that current airline carbon labels often mislead consumers, failing to significantly influence eco-friendly flight choices.

A new study conducted by the Economic and Social Research Institute ( ESRI) indicates that emissions labels displayed on airline search engines frequently result in significant consumer misunderstanding regarding the actual climate impact of flying. The research, which was funded by the Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA), utilized a controlled experiment involving a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults who completed realistic online holiday-booking tasks.

Study Results Show Minimal Behavioral Change

Participants were randomly assigned to booking websites that displayed either no emissions information, a label stating the flight's estimated carbon emissions, or an additional label comparing emissions to other flights on the same route. Among participants who saw no climate information, 22 per cent booked the flight with the lowest emissions. The figure was the same for participants who saw labels stating the estimated carbon emissions. It increased slightly to 27 per cent among those shown relative emissions labels.

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While the emissions labels did help a good number of participants to identify lower-emission flights, many others were instead confused by them. The ESRI noted that the labels showing relative emissions for a given route led people to think that a long-haul flight with low relative emissions for its route was more climate-friendly than a short-haul flight with high relative emissions for its route. In reality, long-haul flights emit much more greenhouse gas, because of how much further they travel.

Widespread Misunderstanding of Benchmark Data

The study highlighted further misunderstandings of what the labels mean. Fewer than one in six participants correctly understood the benchmark used in relative emissions labels. Most expected them to compare flights with the same number of stops, when in fact current labels include indirect flights to the same destination in the comparison, the research said. Participants also showed poor understanding of the factors used to calculate flight emissions.

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Flying is one of the most emissions-intensive activities that people undertake, and a relatively small number of frequent flyers account for a disproportionate share of aviation emissions, Shane Timmons, co-author of the study, said. Our findings show that emissions labels help some consumers to distinguish between flights on the same route, but the impact is small and many consumers do not understand what these labels mean.

Experts Call for Improved Labeling Standards

Desmond O'Mahony, scientific officer at the EPA, said the research demonstrates that current flight emission labelling practices do not meaningfully support consumers in choosing lower emission flights and in some cases may increase misperceptions. The scientific officer emphasized the need for clearer communication methods that align with actual environmental impacts rather than relative rankings that can be easily misinterpreted by the general public.

Further research is needed to develop emissions labelling that informs rather than confuses consumers about the climate impacts of flying. The EPA and ESRI findings suggest that without significant redesign of how data is presented, consumers will continue to make decisions based on flawed interpretations of carbon intensity, potentially hindering broader efforts to reduce the aviation sector's carbon footprint through informed individual choices.