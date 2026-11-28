ESRI researcher Selina McCoy warns that senior cycle digital requirements deepen educational inequality due to insufficient state support for student technology access.

Researcher Selina McCoy from the Economic and Social Research Institute ( ESRI) has identified a critical disconnect between senior cycle curriculum reforms and the resources available to Irish schools. During the ASTI Education Conference held in Dublin on Saturday, McCoy argued that the growing mandate for students to use laptops and digital devices for coursework is exacerbating existing inequalities within the education system. She emphasized that without significant state coordination, these digital learning expansions risk permanently deepening social divides among students.

How AAC Requirements Work in Practice

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is currently overhauling the entire senior cycle curriculum, with changes rolling out gradually over the next five years. Under this new framework, all revised subjects will incorporate Additional Assessment Components (AAC) worth at least 40 per cent of a student's final grade. These components consist of continuous assessment projects and coursework designed to reduce the intense pressure associated with final written examinations.

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Students sitting for Leaving Certificate examinations in subjects such as business, biology, chemistry, physics, Arabic, Latin, and ancient Greek this academic year are already following this revised curriculum. They have been studying these AAC-integrated courses since 2025, setting the precedent for other subjects to follow once their final revisions are completed in the coming years.

Expert Discontent and Curriculum Criticism

The restructuring process has faced significant opposition from subject matter experts who question the quality of the new materials. Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, an associate professor of mathematics education at Dublin City University (DCU), resigned from the NCCA's Mathematics Development Group this year. She stated that she could not associate herself with draft courses that she described as incoherent and mathematically inaccurate.

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This resignation highlights a broader issue of dissent within the academic community. Members of several other curriculum redevelopment groups have also reported to The Irish Times that expert opinions are being ignored. Critics argue that the current structure for educational reform is not fit for purpose, leading to a lack of trust in the proposed changes among education professionals.

The Financial Burden on Families

A major factor intensifying these inequalities is the requirement for students to possess their own digital devices to complete AAC-related tasks. Research published by the ESRI in July revealed that Irish secondary schools are increasingly mandating that students have personal laptops or similar technology. This requirement has shifted the financial burden away from the state and directly onto families who must purchase these devices independently.

State subsidies intended to help families buy these devices fall short of the actual costs required. Consequently, schools and parents are scrambling to cover the price gaps for essential technology. McCoy questioned who ultimately bears the cost of these policy developments, noting that if the burden falls on families, it raises serious concerns about whether all households can equally meet these new academic demands.

Future Implications for Educational Equity

The conference theme, Digital Education and Equity: Ensuring Fair Access in a Changing Senior Cycle, focused heavily on the risks posed by increased digital coursework. McCoy warned that if the sector does not address these access issues, the expansion of digital learning will inevitably magnify existing social and economic inequalities. The lack of strategic state intervention leaves vulnerable students at a distinct disadvantage compared to their peers who can easily afford the necessary technology.

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As the NCCA continues to finalize and introduce revised curriculums for various subjects, the debate over resource allocation remains critical. The core issue is whether the current policy framework can ensure that all students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, have the same opportunity to succeed. Without a cohesive plan to support device access, the integrity of the senior cycle reforms may be compromised by these persistent equity gaps.