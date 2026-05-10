Essential Spring Medicine Cabinet Essentials for Women

Sophie Power shares the spring medicine cabinet essentials for women across all ages, including allergy and hayfever, skin and bites, first aid, supplementation, and pain relief.

NEWS TEXT: IMAGE staffer Sophie Power is one of four generations of women prioritising staying healthy and well all year long. She shares the spring medicine cabinet essentials for the females in her family – across all ages.

With every changing season, the change in weather inevitably wreaks havoc on our immune systems, says Sophie. I always find that means taking additional steps to refocus on our health basics and to prepare our family for what lies ahead, whatever age and stage we are in. As we make our way through the Irish spring, which is serving up some of the most changeable weather imaginable, our immune systems are being well and truly tested.

With plenty of colds and flus going around, staving off illness is priority number one for us all, whether that be the kiddies in play school, the mums with busy work schedules, or the grandparents conscious of staying fit and healthy. To make sure we’ve got all bases covered in our springtime medicine cabinets across allergy and hayfever, skin and bites, first aid, supplementation and pain relief, we’ve enlisted the sage advice of Caoimhe McAuley, director of pharmacy at Spring brings a surge in pollen and hayfever symptoms as a result.

Be sure to keep a liquid antihistamine like cetirizine (2+ years) to help manage those symptoms. For children of all ages, saline nasal sprays and drops are excellent for congestion and blocked noses. Now that the days are longer and the weather is a bit warmer, you can expect the kids to be outside playing with their friends. It’s always handy to keep an antihistamine cream and/or steroid cream on standby to help with bites or contact irritation.

Calamine lotion can also be great for soothing an itchy bite. Though it may not be summer yet, keep your children protected with a sunscreen rated against UVA and UVB to keep their skin safe while they’re out and about. UV rays are still present even on a cloudy day.

With the kids being more outdoorsy in the springtime, someone is bound to come running home with a cut, a bruise, or having just been smacked in the shin with a hurley. Stay prepared with adequate plasters, antiseptic wipes, and of course, a trusty ice pack. I have them in every coat pocket, schoolbag and even the car so that no matter where we are, we are poised and ready to act when my daughter Molly needs it!

The kids aren’t the only ones who will be exposed to the rising pollen levels. Keep yourself prepared with anti-histamine tablets, nasal steroid sprays, or antihistamine eye drops for those itchy eyes. Always chat to your pharmacist to see what products would suit you best. The days are getting brighter, but still not bright enough.

The HSE advises that we all take vitamin D supplements as we are simply not getting enough sun. Being a busy mum is also just exhausting; your sleep schedule could be all over the place. Magnesium supplements can contribute to a reduction in tiredness and fatigue. As a woman entering her 30s and 40s, you want to safeguard your skin from harmful UV rays and keep your skin looking fresh.

As we come into the spring, UV exposure is only going to increase, so I would recommend a daily SPF moisturiser and an SPF lip balm. Are a godsend for waking me up every morning – they feel like an extra layer of protection against the illnesses that come with every change of season.

Maybe it’s the satisfying fizz as the tablet hits the water, but I always feel brighter and more alert for having had one to start my day. As we enter spring and you enter a key part of your life as a woman, taking calcium and vitamin D supplements is critical for preserving and protecting your bone density.

At this age, your skin can become that bit thinner and more UV sensitive, a SPF 50 facial cream is an essential in protecting your skin. Keep a good emollient or moisturiser handy; the weather gets so temperamental this time of year and harsh weather means dry skin. With the weather improving, you may find yourself getting out and about more, agreeing to that hike, doing that sea swim, sticking to the new year, new gym membership.

That extra movement, though incredibly valuable, could mean some aches and pains. It can be helpful to have some Paracetamol or an NSAID cream in the house to help soothe yourself (where appropriate). Heat pads and patches are always a plus as well to help soothe those achy muscles





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Allergy And Hayfever Skin And Bites First Aid Supplementation Pain Relief

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