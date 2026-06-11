Estate Agents' Insights: A More Measured Start to 2026 in the Irish Real Estate Market

Eight estate agents from around the Republic and Northern Ireland share their insights on the current state of the Irish real estate market, highlighting a more measured start to 2026 with buyers displaying greater caution and a sharper focus on value. The market for exceptional properties remains strong, but pricing strategy has become increasingly important, and realistic asking prices are key to generating competitive interest.

Eight estate agents from around the Republic and Northern Ireland give their take on the market, which has experienced a more measured start to 2026, with buyers displaying greater caution and a sharper focus on value.

While demand remains strong for exceptional properties, pricing strategy has become increasingly important, and realistic asking prices are proving key to generating competitive interest. Purchasers are taking more time before committing, carefully weighing quality, scale, and long-term value in a market that has become more selective overall. The market for country homes between €800,000 and €1.25 million has remained particularly robust, with strong competition emerging between domestic Irish purchasers and well-presented properties.

Well-presented properties continue to outperform, with condition now a critical factor influencing buyer behavior. Purchasers are increasingly favoring houses in good decorative and structural order and are prepared to pay a premium for turnkey homes, particularly as the cost of construction, labor, and building materials continues to rise. Despite this more selective sentiment, the upper end of the market has continued to deliver some remarkable results.

One of the standout transactions of the year was the sale of approximately 813 acres in Co Tipperary, guided at €21 million. The market for country homes continues to be strong in 2026, with particular interest in those properties located within commuting distance of large urban centers, and especially for those in mint condition.

The outlook for the rest of 2026 remains positive, with good activity on properties coming to the market and continued strong interest from UK- and US-based buyers, with the main interest still coming from buyers relocating within Ireland. The holiday-home market continues to be strong in 2026, especially as we approach the busy summer months when holiday destinations come into their own. The expat community features strongly in the bidding on properties in popular locations around the country.

Stock levels naturally rise at this time of year, with many properties and their grounds looking their best in the summer months. In Co Waterford, we are continuing to see strong demand for rural and lifestyle properties, but buyer behavior has evolved significantly in recent years. Buyers are not simply looking for more space; they are increasingly focused on value, quality of life, and the long-term potential of a property.

Affordability remains one of Co Waterford's biggest attractions, with average bungalow values in the county estimated at approximately €320,000-€360,000, compared with typical bungalow prices in Dublin which can range from €650,000 to well over €850,000 depending on location





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Irish Real Estate Market Estate Agents' Insights Buyer Behavior Pricing Strategy Condition Of Properties Rural And Lifestyle Properties Co Waterford Average Bungalow Values Grant Aid

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