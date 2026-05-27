Estimated €1.4 million worth of heroin seized in Dublin raid

Gardai have seized an estimated €1.4 million worth of suspected heroin following a raid in north Dublin. The operation was part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime under Operation Tara. Two adult males were arrested and are currently detained.

Officers attached to the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau made the discovery after a search operation in Baldoyle. They carried out subsequent searches and discovered more heroin.

In a statement, Gardai said: As part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime under Operation Tara, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau conducted an operation in Baldoyle, Dublin 13 on Tuesday 26th May 2026. They seized suspected Diamorphine worth an estimated €1.4 million and Cannabis worth an estimated €18,000. Subsequent searches in the Dublin area led to the seizure of an additional €70,000 of suspected Diarmorphine.

Two adult males aged in their 30s and 50s were arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 in a Garda Station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR). The seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis. Investigations are ongoing





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heroin Dublin Gardai Operation Tara Drugs Seizure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Four gardai open up about highs and lows of working in Ireland's police forceThe gardai spoke to Shattered Lives, our Irish crime podcast. They include a gangland investigator, an armed support unit commander, an officer who polices Dublin Airport and a young garda who came from Africa as a child refugee

Read more »

Man in Critical Condition After Assault in Coolock Park; Gardaí Appeal for WitnessesA man in his 50s remains in critical condition after being assaulted in Belcamp Park, Coolock. Gardaí believe the attack was personal and are appealing for witnesses.

Read more »

Multiple Irish schools close after 'mass shooting' threat email as Gardaí issue statementMore than 10 primary schools across Carlow have been forced to close after receiving an anonymous email threatening a 'mass shooting' at a school in the county, with Gardaí investigating the communication as a suspected hoax

Read more »

Gardai Investigating Suspected Hoax 'Mass Shooting' Threat in CarlowGardai are investigating a suspected hoax mass shooting threat sent to schools in Carlow that included a sinister image and led to multiple closures.

Read more »