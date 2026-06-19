EU Broadband Rules Proposal to Shift Infrastructure Costs to Developers in Ireland

New European regulations could require Irish developers to bear the full cost of installing fibre optic cables in new housing estates, adding thousands to each home's price and potentially hundreds of millions to overall construction expenses, amid a dispute over the best method for rollout.

Upcoming European regulations are set to transfer the duty of installing internet infrastructure for new residential projects from service providers to property developers. The Department of Culture, Communications and Sport has received advice suggesting that measures to reduce broadband rollout costs, specifically mandating new underground fibre cables from each home to a telecom chamber, could increase construction expenses by approximately €2,500 per dwelling.

This recommendation, proposed by consultancy WIK-Consult, advises against using existing utility conduits to ensure open access for all providers. However, alternative research from Mitchell McDermott, commissioned by broadband provider Siro, indicates that the WIK-Consult plan would add about €390 million to total housing costs over the next five years, compared to a much lower €900 per unit under Siro's proposal which leverages existing infrastructure.

Siro has publicly expressed concern, stating that the department's approach may conflict with European norms and the original EU legislative intent, potentially adding up to €400 million to housing delivery costs and hindering the goal of faster, more efficient fibre deployment. The debate highlights a tension between regulatory aims for open access and the practical cost implications for Ireland's housing supply





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Broadband Fibre Optic EU Regulations Housing Costs Infrastructure Developers Siro WIK-Consult

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland to Approve Major Overhaul of Rural Housing Planning RulesNew guidelines set to end two-decade ban on ribbon development, expand eligibility for one-off rural homes, and broaden definitions of need, promising up to 50% more builds.

Read more »

An Post board concerned over minister's rejection of CEO pay proposal and borrowing limit delayThe board of An Post held a special meeting after Communications Minister Patrick O'Donovan rejected their proposed €360,000 salary for the next chief executive, opting instead for a lower €270,000 rate. The directors have written to the minister expressing concerns, including delays in government authorization to raise the company's borrowing limit, which they say is undermining the board's authority.

Read more »

Climate justice calls for a fairer, healthier, more stable futureShift towards climate justice is essential for our collective future

Read more »

Zach Bryan in Cork: Setlist, stage times, support acts, bag rules, all you need to knowFor fans heading to Zach Bryan's concerts this weekend in Cork here is everything you need to know, including stage times, support acts, parking, bag rules, weather and the expected setlist

Read more »