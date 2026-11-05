EU Budget Crisis Puts Irish Corporate Tax Revenues at Risk Under Costa Plan

European Council President António Costa seeks new own resources for the 2028-2034 budget, potentially diverting Irish OECD tax revenues to Brussels and triggering diplomatic tension.

European Union negotiations for the next seven-year financial framework have entered a critical phase, creating significant fiscal risks for Ireland. European Council President António Costa is actively searching for new revenue streams to bolster the central EU budget, with reports indicating that corporate tax receipts may be the target. As the primary recipient of multinational corporate tax es within the bloc, Ireland faces the prospect of a renewed diplomatic struggle to protect its national revenues from being diverted to Brussels.

The Search for New Own Resources

The EU is currently attempting to finalize a Multiannual Financial Framework to cover the period from 2028 to 2034. This effort has proven difficult, leading Costa to explore options that increase the bag of tax resources under direct EU control. These new funds, known as own resources, would go directly to the European Commission rather than forming part of the annual contributions from member states. The goal is to bridge the gap between the frugal northern countries demanding lower contributions and eastern and southern states protecting agricultural and cohesion funding.

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In previous attempts, Ireland, holding the EU presidency, proposed an eight percent cut to the European Commission's original one point seven six trillion euro budget in 2025 prices. Taoiseach Micheál Martin criticized this proposal, stating it was an exercise in trying to reconcile the irreconcilable. The responsibility for finding a compromise now falls to Costa, who must balance the demands of Germany-led frugal nations against those seeking to maintain current funding levels.

Focus on OECD Tax Reform Revenues

Central to Costa's strategy is the potential diversion of funds generated by the recent OECD corporate tax reform plan. This reform has provided a substantial boost to Irish state coffers over the past decade. The initial 2015 agreement led companies to relocate intellectual property assets to Ireland, resulting in higher taxable profits falling under Irish jurisdiction. The latest OECD deal, agreed in 2021, further shaped this landscape, although parts of it regarding taxing rights have fallen apart.

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The remaining part of the OECD deal mandates a minimum tax rate of fifteen percent on the profits of large multinationals. Ireland currently operates a basic twelve point five percent corporate profits tax, complemented by an additional two point five percent charge on the largest companies. This additional revenue stream appears to be the specific target for Costa's proposed diversion to the central EU budget, despite strong opposition from Germany to direct corporate levies.

Diplomatic Tensions and Stakeholder Positions

The move to redirect these specific tax revenues has drawn clear lines among EU member states. The European Parliament has proposed various measures, including a gambling levy and a cryptocurrency tax, but the idea of levying revenues from companies with sales over one hundred million euros remains contentious. While Costa's team has floated the idea of funneling OECD-derived funds to Brussels, sources in Dublin confirm that no firm proposal has yet been made, though the issue is likely to emerge in discussions in the coming weeks.

French support for a move on corporate tax provides Costa with a key ally in this endeavor. This political backing increases the likelihood that Ireland will face intense pressure to contribute a portion of its multinational tax receipts to the EU pot. The upcoming informal summit of EU leaders in Dublin, scheduled for next week, may serve as a venue to raise these issues before a crunch summit in Brussels at the end of the month.

Impact on Irish Fiscal Strategy

Ireland's exposure to these EU budgetary maneuvers is heightened by its status as the largest EU recipient of multinational corporate taxes. The government must now prepare for a potential diplomatic battle to safeguard these revenues, which have grown significantly due to global tax reforms. Any decision to divert these funds would directly impact Ireland's fiscal position and its attractiveness as a hub for multinational enterprises.

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As Costa tests the waters at EU capitals, the shape of the final proposal remains uncertain. However, the combination of French support and the urgent need to balance the EU budget suggests that Irish corporate tax revenues are firmly in the frame. The outcome of these negotiations will determine not only the size of the EU budget but also the long-term fiscal relationship between Ireland and the European Union.