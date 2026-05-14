EU Commissioner McGrath's Talks with US Tech Giants

EU commissioner Michael McGrath has been meeting with executives from US tech and artificial intelligence giants more frequently than his counterpart, Henna Virkkunen. McGrath's job includes tech policy, which includes GDPR data protection rules, political advertising on social media, and ecommerce. Apple and Meta have used recent meetings with McGrath in Silicon Valley to air grievances about the EU's digital regulations.

EU commissioner Michael McGrath has positioned himself as someone US tech multinationals feel they can talk to, despite the political heat surrounding tech regulation . He has held slightly more meetings with executives from US tech and artificial intelligence giants than the EU commissioner for tech sovereignty, Henna Virkkunen.

McGrath's job includes the EU's strict GDPR data protection rules, political advertising on social media, and ecommerce. Apple and Meta have used recent meetings with McGrath in Silicon Valley to air grievances about the EU's digital regulations. Irish governments have long been seen as the US tech sector's best friend in the EU, but looking too cosy to Big Tech can be a political vulnerability in Brussels today





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EU Commissioner Tech Regulation Tech Giants GDPR Political Advertising Ecommerce Apple Meta Silicon Valley Transatlantic Relationship Political Vulnerability

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