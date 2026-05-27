EU Defence Chief Urges Stockpile Sharing and Manufacturing Shift to Support Ukraine

EU defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius calls for European nations to supply Ukraine from weapons stockpiles and reform defence procurement, learning from Ukraine's rapid, cost-effective production models to strengthen Europe's industrial base.

European Union defence commissioner Andrius Kubilius has urged governments to open their stockpiles to supply Ukraine with essential weapons, emphasizing that peace can only be achieved through strength, which must be on Ukraine 's side.

He highlighted Europe's lag behind Russia and Ukraine in missile manufacturing, criticizing European industries for focusing on sophisticated and expensive "haute couture" production that is difficult to scale up. In contrast, Ukraine's approach of producing "good enough" systems, such as the domestically made cruise missile Flamingo, allows for rapid and large-scale output, with plans to produce around 700 units this year.

Kubilius proposed that Ukraine could purchase EU weapons from stockpiles using a €60 billion portion of a recently agreed €90 billion loan, enabling sellers to reinvest in production scaling. This call aligns with the EU's upcoming initiatives to bolster defence production and integrate Europe's fragmented arms industry. Brussels aims to present a plan in July to create a more unified market, addressing the patchwork of national rules and procurement practices that have historically closed defence markets and hindered cross-border cooperation.

National governments often protect domestic defence companies via national security exemptions, resulting in a closed system where large countries like France and Germany procure 70% of their arms domestically, with only about 10% sold to other EU members. The proposed reforms target technical barriers, including mutual recognition of testing and certification and simplifying intra-EU transfer licences for military components.

Kubilius also endorsed consolidation in the defence sector, supporting Project Bromo-a merger between Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo-to form a European space and satellite champion capable of competing globally with entities like Elon Musk's SpaceX. He argued that scale and size are essential for global competition, though domestic competitive concerns must be balanced. These efforts underscore a strategic shift toward adopting Ukraine's agile manufacturing methods to enhance Europe's defence industrial base amid ongoing conflict and broader geopolitical pressures





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Ukraine EU Defence Andrius Kubilius Weapon Stockpiles Missile Production Defence Industry Project Bromo European Integration Procurement Reform

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