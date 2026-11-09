EU Eyes New Loan to Cover €45 Billion of Ukraine's €70 Billion 2027 Budget Gap

Simon Harris says a new EU-backed loan is the likeliest way to fill Ukraine's €70 billion 2027 budget gap, with EU states asked to cover €45 billion.

A fresh loan backed by the European Union's common budget appears to be the most likely way to fill a €70-billion hole in Ukraine's wartime budget next year, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said. Ireland's finance minister spoke in Brussels as European officials prepared a paper on the ways EU governments might finance Ukraine's defensive war against the Russian invasion that began in early 2022.

European Union states will be asked to cover two-thirds of the shortfall, meaning governments will have to jointly find about €45 billion for Kyiv in the coming weeks. The latest scramble to shore up Ukraine's finances comes as negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow meet in Abu Dhabi this week for US-brokered peace talks, the first such discussions in months.

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How the Proposed EU Loan for Ukraine Would Work

A new EU loan, similar to the €90-billion support package agreed late last year, is the central option under review, according to European commissioner for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis. Dombrovskis told reporters on Monday that another loan of this kind was 'obviously one of the central options we are assessing'.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Kyiv is facing a €70-billion gap in its budget for 2027. Dombrovskis said there was an expectation that EU states would cover two-thirds of this, or about €45 billion.

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The previous loan was backed by €210 billion worth of Russian central bank assets that have been held in European financial institutions since the start of the war. Those assets have been immobilised under the EU's economic sanctions regime, meaning the Russian state's cash is frozen.

Under the €90-billion loan agreed last December, Ukraine would only repay the money after Russia paid reparations for the destruction caused by its invasion. Two-thirds of that loan was earmarked for weapons and defence spending, while the remainder went into Ukraine's national budget.

Competing Positions Among EU Governments and Officials

Simon Harris argued that any additional EU loan should be framed as guaranteeing European security rather than simply handing money to Ukraine. He said that anyone who believed the war was happening far away and did not affect the EU was 'naive in the extreme'.

Dombrovskis set out the safeguard built into the existing arrangement. He said that if Russia does not pay reparations, the Union reserves the right to use Russian sovereign immobilised assets to recoup the money.

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Not all governments are on the same footing. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, three countries led by governments reluctant to send aid to Ukraine, secured opt-outs from the previous loan plan, so they would not be liable for interest repayments or national guarantees.

Ukraine's Funding Pressures and What Comes Next

European governments have been Ukraine's primary financial backer since aid from the United States dried up around the start of Donald Trump's second presidency. Kyiv has been spending through its funds more quickly than expected, while Ukraine is racing to mass produce military-grade drones and secure supplies of scarce Patriot air defence interceptors.

Diplomats describe a difficult outlook. Although the front has largely stabilised, making major breakthroughs unlikely, they say Russia has shifted tactics toward systematically targeting energy infrastructure in an effort to trigger a nationwide winter blackout. Constant aerial bombardment has also made it much harder for Ukraine to export grain, compounding pressure on its economy.

The next concrete step is the joint funding decision among EU governments, with about €45 billion to be found in the coming weeks. Officials from Europe plan to be in Abu Dhabi during this week's talks, although they are not expected to take part in the trilateral format.