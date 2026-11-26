Dan Jorgensen highlights Finland's housing first model as a blueprint for EU nations to follow in the fight against homelessness and housing crisis.

Dan Jorgensen, the European Union Commissioner for Housing, has publicly advocated for other member states to adopt Finland's successful model for reducing homelessness. During a press conference following a plenary hearing on the issue, Jorgensen emphasized that the Finnish approach should serve as a primary example for the rest of Europe. He stated that the strategy is effective because it places people at the center of the solution rather than treating homelessness as an isolated incident.

Finland Housing First Success

Finland's current homelessness figures stand at 4,500 individuals out of a population of 5.65 million. This represents a dramatic decline from forty years ago when the nation had one of the worst records in Europe relative to its size. At that time, 20,000 people were living on the streets within a population of just under five million. The number fell to as low as 3,500 in 2023, demonstrating the efficacy of long-term policy changes. The Finnish government prioritizes providing permanent housing to individuals before addressing their other concurrent social or health issues.

Also read High Court Extends Order for Caravan Removal from Portumna Castle Lands

EU 2030 Elimination Targets

Jorgensen acknowledged that it is highly unlikely the European Union will meet its commitment to eliminate homelessness by 2030. This goal was originally established in Lisbon in 2021. Despite this setback, the Commissioner insisted that the EU must keep the issue on the political agenda. He noted that there is no one-size-fits-all solution but argued that other countries should learn from Finland's experience. Many nations are currently implementing similar methods to ensure a more holistic approach to housing and social support.

Irish Homelessness Statistics

Ireland presents a stark contrast to the Finnish model, with 5.5 million people and more than 17,500 homeless individuals. Recent figures released on Friday November 13th show a record 18,065 people homeless, including 5,897 children. These data were delayed due to a public service work-to-rule. James Browne, the Minister for Housing, chairs the European Platform on Combatting Homelessness, known as Epoch. He brings together ministers and policy experts from across Europe to address these disparities.

Advertisement

Housing Supply and Affordability

Browne stated that housing delivery and affordability are directly connected to homelessness, housing exclusion, and precarity. He identified increasing the supply of homes as the most effective measure to tackle the crisis. This strategy would also bring down rents and housing prices. Ireland saw an increase in housing commencements this year. Last year, the state built more than 9,000 social homes, which was the largest number in a single year.

European Housing Crisis Context

Europe is currently facing a serious housing crisis that challenges every member state. Jorgensen emphasized that no country is immune to these difficulties. The EU housing commissioner urged nations to continue putting the issue on the agenda despite the failure to meet past targets. He believes that adopting the Finnish housing first policy can significantly reduce the number of people without stable homes. The focus remains on creating sustainable solutions that address the root causes of homelessness.