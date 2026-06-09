EU Proposes Visa Ban for Russian Ex-Combatants and Expands Sanctions on Banks, Crypto, and Oil

The European Union has proposed its 21st sanctions package against Russia, including a landmark visa ban for anyone who served in the Russian military since 2022, extensions to the oil price cap, and new measures targeting banks, crypto firms, and the shadow fleet. The plans also cover Russian fish and metal imports, while alumina exports were notably excluded amid concerns over Irish supply chains linked to Russian arms. Ukraine's EU accession talks are set to begin.

The European Union has unveiled its 21st package of sanctions against Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The new measures propose a comprehensive ban on entry for anyone who has served in the Russia n armed forces since the start of the war.

This represents a significant escalation, aiming to prevent former combatants from entering the bloc. The proposal also targets the financial and energy sectors crucial to Moscow's war effort, including sanctions on banks, crypto firms, and oil traders in third countries that assist Russia in evading existing measures.

A key component is the intention to extend the price cap on Russian oil at $44 per barrel until January 2027, locking in a low price and preventing the Kremlin from benefiting from market surges. Furthermore, the EU plans to add 30 "shadow fleet" vessels, known for helping Russia bypass Western sanctions, to its blacklist, expanding the list of restricted ships to over 600.

The sanctions also propose a ban on imports of Russian fish, including cod, and restrictions on trade in other species, marking the first time the fisheries sector is targeted. Additionally, imports of Russian metals, ores, and car parts worth €60 million would be banned, and export restrictions would be imposed on high-tech metals and alloys used in aerospace and defence industries, including drone equipment and launch systems.

Notably, the package left out EU alumina exports, a raw material for aluminium, despite investigative reports revealing that alumina refined in Ireland entered a supply chain linked to Russian arms manufacturers producing weapons used in Ukraine. The Irish government had previously stated the Aughinish plant was not connected to the war machine, but the investigation, involving the Guardian and The Irish Times, exposed this link.

Irish officials are expected to raise the issue before Ireland assumes the rotating EU Council presidency. In another development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the bloc will move forward with Ukraine's accession negotiations, with the first set of chapters on the rule of law and democratic standards expected to open soon, marking the formal start of talks.

Estonia had earlier pushed for the visa ban on ex-combatants, with its foreign minister warning that hundreds of thousands of former Russian soldiers could pose a security threat through hybrid attacks and criminal activity in Europe. The proposals now require unanimous agreement from all 27 member states and could be amended during the process. Von der Leyen stated that the cumulative sanctions continue to weaken the economic foundations of Russia's war effort.

The package reflects a strategic shift to close loopholes and target evasion networks, including financial facilitators in third countries, while also addressing specific sectors like fisheries and metals that have funded the Kremlin. The exclusion of alumina highlights the challenge of balancing sanctions enforcement with protecting key European industries and jobs, such as those at the Aughinish plant which supplies 30% of the EU's alumina and employs 900 people.

EU officials acknowledge there are few alternative sources for bauxite and alumina not controlled by Russian or Chinese entities, making an immediate ban difficult without causing disproportionate harm to the EU itself. This tension between security objectives and economic Realpolitik is a central theme in the ongoing sanctions regime. The decision to proceed with Ukraine's EU accession talks separately underscores the bloc's long-term commitment to Kyiv, contrasting with the immediate but complex task of maintaining and sharpening sanctions.

The visa ban on former Russian soldiers is a direct response to concerns about destabilization and infiltration, framing the conflict as a hybrid war where military personnel could be weaponized for subversion. The sanctions also demonstrate a growing focus on the maritime and financial dimensions of Russia's evasion strategies, such as the shadow fleet and crypto channels.

While the measures are described as 'biting hard,' their effectiveness depends on uniform implementation and the ability to adapt to Russia's workarounds, as seen with the alumina issue. The EU's approach combines pressure with a recognition of internal vulnerabilities, aiming to increase costs for Moscow while managing collateral damage within its own economy. The political will to maintain unanimity among 27 states remains a critical factor, especially as economic interests diverge.

The package's breadth-from oil to fish to fighters-signals a determination to sustain a long-term pressure campaign. However, the omission of alumina suggests that complete economic disengagement is not yet feasible, leaving potential leakage points. As the war enters its third year, the EU's sanctions policy continues to evolve, shifting from broad initial measures to more precise targeting of evasion and shadow networks, while simultaneously integrating Ukraine's European future as a strategic counter-narrative to Russian aggression





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EU Sanctions Russia Ukraine War Visa Ban Ex-Combatants Oil Price Cap Shadow Fleet Crypto Banks Trade Restrictions Ukraine Accession Alumina Irish Investigation

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