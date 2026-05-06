EU Regulations May Delay New Tech Products in Europe, Industry Warns

A tech industry lobby group warns that upcoming EU environmental regulations could delay the rollout of new products in Europe, citing concerns over design changes that may make devices bulkier, heavier, and less waterproof. The association urges exemptions for wearable tech to avoid compromising structural integrity and consumer safety.

Brussels regulations may delay the introduction of new products to the European market, a leading tech industry association has warned. The lobby group, Technology Ireland, which represents major tech companies such as Apple, Google, and Amazon, has expressed concerns that upcoming EU environmental regulations could force design changes that result in products being bulkier, heavier, less waterproof, and having shorter battery life.

These regulations, set to take effect early next year, require that portable batteries in tech products sold in Europe be easily removable and replaceable by consumers. The association argues that these requirements could lead to significant delays in the rollout of new gadgets, including smart watches, fitness trackers, and smart glasses.

In an April 1st letter to Irish officials, seen by The Irish Times, Technology Ireland criticized the disproportionate scope of the new rules, stating that they could hinder innovation and limit European consumers' access to the latest technological advancements. Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, warned that uncertainty and redesign cycles could mean that the latest products may arrive in Europe late or not at all.

She cited similar delays with AI-based products due to regulatory uncertainty, which have already affected the European market. The association has urged the Irish government to push for an exemption for wearable devices during future EU environment minister talks, arguing that the current design constraints would compromise the structural integrity and waterproofing of these devices.

The European Commission, which proposes EU laws, is considering last-minute revisions to the battery regulations before they come into force next February, potentially opening the door for industry carveouts. While the regulation aims to reduce electronic waste and extend product lifespans, the tech industry argues that practical considerations, such as safety and market developments, should be taken into account.

A Department of Climate spokesman stated that Ireland supports efforts to extend product lifespans but also seeks exemptions to address safety concerns and market developments. US tech multinationals have long resisted EU regulations that mandate design changes, as seen with Apple's switch from the iPhone Lightning port to USB-C chargers in response to EU rules.

Technology Ireland emphasized that its position is not to weaken environmental goals but to ensure that these goals are achieved without compromising consumer safety or Europe's leadership in next-generation technology. The association believes a permanent, narrowly defined exemption is necessary to balance environmental objectives with practical design constraints





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