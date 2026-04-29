EU Set to Fine Meta Over Failure to Protect Underage Users on Instagram and Facebook

The European Union is preparing to issue a significant fine to Meta after finding that Instagram and Facebook have not effectively prevented children under 13 from using their platforms, violating the Digital Services Act.

The European Union is poised to potentially levy a substantial fine against Meta , the parent company of Instagram and Facebook , following a finding that the social media giant has failed to adequately protect children under the age of 13 from accessing its platforms.

This development stems from an investigation initiated nearly two years ago by the European Commission, operating under the framework of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA is a comprehensive set of regulations designed to govern online content and ensure a safer digital environment for users, particularly vulnerable groups like children.

If the preliminary conclusions of the investigation are confirmed, Meta could face a penalty reaching up to 6% of its total global revenue, a figure that underscores the seriousness with which the EU is treating this issue. The core of the EU’s concern lies in the ineffectiveness of Meta’s current measures aimed at enforcing the minimum age requirement of 13 for Instagram and Facebook users.

Brussels contends that the steps taken by the company are insufficient to prevent younger children from creating accounts and engaging with the platforms. Furthermore, the Commission has criticized Meta for its lack of proactive action in identifying and removing users who are discovered to be under the age of 13 after gaining access.

Henna Virkkunen, the Commission’s technology chief, emphasized that the DSA demands more than just written terms and conditions; it requires platforms to actively enforce their rules and take concrete steps to safeguard users, especially children. She stated that Instagram and Facebook are demonstrably failing to do enough to prevent underage access.

Meta, in response, maintains that its platforms are intended for users aged 13 and above and that it has implemented various technologies to detect and remove accounts belonging to younger individuals. The company has pledged to share details of additional measures in the near future, signaling a potential effort to address the EU’s concerns.

However, the Commission’s findings suggest that these existing measures are currently falling short of the required standards. This investigation into Meta is part of a broader trend of increased scrutiny of social media platforms by the EU, particularly concerning their impact on young people. The bloc is currently conducting similar investigations into other platforms, including TikTok, focusing on features that may be addictive or harmful to users.

The debate surrounding the protection of minors online is intensifying, with the EU adopting a more assertive enforcement approach towards platforms that are perceived as not adequately addressing the risks. The EU has also been exploring innovative solutions, such as the development of an age verification app, designed to allow users to confirm their age without compromising their personal data.

Simultaneously, discussions are underway regarding the possibility of a complete social media ban for children, although the practical implementation of such a ban remains a significant challenge. France has been a vocal advocate for this ban, proposing a restriction on social media access for individuals under the age of 15 or 16.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has affirmed the EU’s commitment to holding online platforms accountable for protecting children and has highlighted the importance of combining age verification solutions with robust enforcement of existing regulations. The situation is further complicated by external reactions, such as the strong opposition from the United States government, which views the EU’s actions as an overreach in regulating online content and an attack on American tech companies





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