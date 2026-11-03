EU-UK Reset Deal Removes Agri-Food Checks and Launches Youth Visa Scheme

The EU and UK agreement eliminates post-Brexit customs checks for most agri-food goods and introduces a three-year youth experience scheme. Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ursula von der Leyen will sign the deal on November 20th in Brussels.

European Union officials and United Kingdom representatives have agreed on a comprehensive new trade and mobility arrangement that significantly reduces post-Brexit barriers. A draft text confirms the removal of customs checks for the vast majority of agri-food products sold between Britain and the European Union. This agreement represents a major pivot in relations under the new Labour government led by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

Agri-Food Checks Removal And Trade Benefits

The joint statement being negotiated by London and Brussels commits to establishing a sanitary and phytosanitary agreement. This specific arrangement removes checks conducted between Britain and the EU single market on sausages, fish, and a huge range of other agri-food exports. Businesses in Northern Ireland will welcome this development as it eliminates the need for checks on goods arriving from Britain crossing the so-called Irish Sea border.

Also read Supervalu Cyberattack Hits Refrigeration Systems, Removes Chilled Products

UK exporters have faced significant complications selling products into the massive EU single market due to extensive customs paperwork. This agreement serves as a substantial boost to their ability to access European customers without bureaucratic delays. The legal changes required to fully implement this deal are not expected to be completed until next spring, according to one EU diplomat.

Youth Experience Scheme And Visa Caps

The agreement also details a youth experience scheme allowing EU nationals to live and work in the UK for up to three years. Young British nationals will be able to live and work inside the EU under the same conditions. This visa programme was a priority for many EU countries during the negotiations for improved mobility and cultural exchange.

Advertisement

The EU-UK youth experience scheme will not apply to Irish people because they already travel and work in Britain under the terms of the Common Travel Area. Irish third-level students pay the same home fees as UK citizens when studying in British colleges for the same legal reason. The two sides are currently split on how many visas will be available for people availing of this scheme each year.

The UK pitched a limit of 50,000 visas while the commission pushed to set the cap at 150,000. It is expected that Brussels and London will meet somewhere in the middle before finalizing the text. Some key points regarding these caps will only be settled in the days or hours before Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen sign the deal.

Tuition Fee Equality And Political Timeline

An agreement to end the practice of European students being charged international tuition fees when studying in UK universities will be teased out at a later date. The two sides will work towards an agreement providing for equal treatment with nationals as regards tuition fees for EU students in the UK and for UK students in the EU. One source briefed on negotiations stated this work on tuition fees could be concluded by next spring.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are due to sign off on the new reset deal at a summit in Brussels on November 20th. The commission, the EU executive arm leading on trade, has spent the last year negotiating the set of agreements with British officials. The broad outline of what is on the table had been settled in June before political changes occurred.

Advertisement

Keir Starmer resigned as prime minister which delayed a planned summit to sign off on the deal. Talks resumed following Andy Burnham's ascent to the top job and the continuation of these strategic negotiations. The joint statement will describe the UK as a trusted partner on economic supply chains to ease fears of being sidelined.

Supply Chain Trust And Economic Stability

The language describing the UK as a trusted partner is designed to ease fears that proposed EU rules to boost Europe manufacturing industry would sideline British companies and suppliers. This designation helps integrate UK businesses more deeply into continental European economic structures. It marks a departure from the isolationist trade policies seen in the early years after Brexit.

The detailed plans in the document aim to smooth out several rough edges created by the UK exit from the union. This wider pivot back closer to the EU signals a new era of cooperation between the two economies. The final text seen by The Irish Times outlines the scope of these critical adjustments.

Implementation of the full agreement will require coordinated legal adjustments on both sides of the channel. Stakeholders are waiting for the summit on November 20th to confirm the final numbers for visas and fees. The successful conclusion of these talks will redefine the economic relationship between Britain and the European Union for years to come.