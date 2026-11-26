Friedrich Merz ties a new €45 billion EU loan for Ukraine to the €1.5 trillion budget talks, while Czech, Slovak and Hungarian leaders resist joining.

The EU has a new problem at its summit table. Viktor Orbán, the former Hungarian prime minister who was long viewed in Brussels as the most consistent blocker of efforts to aid Ukraine and sanction Russia, is no longer the one saying no. Instead, European leaders are now struggling to agree on a further €45 billion loan for Ukraine, and the dispute has become tangled with the bloc's next seven-year budget.

The immediate trigger was a European Council summit of leaders in Brussels, where the EU Ukraine loan dominated discussions. Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, has insisted that all 27 EU member states must play their part in financing Kyiv's war effort, rejecting any opt-outs. The debate is expected to move forward to a bruising showdown in late December.

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How the Earlier €90 Billion Loan Changed the Game

The earlier €90 billion loan set the template for the current debate. Orbán surprised many observers last December by not opposing the package, which was raised against the EU's budget to keep Ukraine funded. Budapest was off the hook for any costs attached to the loan.

That loan plugged a gaping hole in Kyiv's wartime budget this year. It also marked a symbolically important shift in how Europe financially supports Ukraine, because for the first time the bloc agreed to take on common debt to support Ukraine. Czech prime minister Andrej Babis and Slovak leader Robert Fico also sat out the €90 billion loan, and both benefited from following Orbán's lead.

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The mechanism is now being repeated at a larger scale. European leaders plan to use the heft of the EU's trillion-euro budget to borrow another €45 billion for Ukraine. The cost of interest repayments borne by the EU will be substantial going forward, covering the original €90 billion loan plus the new €45 billion. Additional third and fourth loans could follow if the war continues.

Holdouts and Competing Positions Within the EU

Babis and Fico have again said they do not want any part of the new plan. Hungary's new prime minister Péter Magyar and Bulgarian prime minister Rumen Radev would also prefer to stay out. Magyar has worked to repair relations inside the EU, but he is reluctant to contribute money to help Ukraine fight off Russia.

Bulgaria, however, shifted its position at the Thursday European Council summit. Radev's government indicated it was open to taking part, provided its small share of the loan was earmarked for non-military spending and directed to regions in Ukraine with Bulgarian minorities. Analysts in the room viewed that condition as one that might be accepted, and the other three central European holdouts are expected to face growing pressure to join.

Merz has also tied the Ukraine decision to wider negotiations about the EU's next seven-year budget. Germany, the biggest contributor to the budget, argues that a handful of countries cannot demand a larger European pot while the majority shoulder the burden of helping Ukraine. The Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia are all net beneficiaries of EU funding, which sharpens that argument.

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Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen rejected the idea of selective participation. She said: 'We cannot accept that other member states can opt out of the support for Ukraine; we all need to pay.' Babis, meanwhile, rejected linking the Ukraine loan to the allocation for cohesion development funds in the budget talks.

What the Deadlock Means for Ukraine and the Budget

The stakes are high for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who needs the money as soon as possible. Any delay in agreeing the €45 billion loan directly affects Kyiv's budget planning during the war.

European leaders want to agree a deal on the union's new €1.5 trillion budget before the end of the year. Diplomatic sources described to reporters a situation in which the budget and the loan have become intertwined in confidential leader-level discussions. There is a fair chance the political deadlock on the European budget will not be broken in December.

If that happens, the €45 billion loan for Ukraine could be dragged into next year as one piece of a complex budget jigsaw. For Merz, who has linked the two files, that outcome would make the decision harder to close quickly. The episode shows how the Orbán era's blocking politics has been replaced by a more fragmented fight over who pays and who benefits.