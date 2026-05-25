Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards 2026 Winners Announced

Ireland's top food producers have been honoured by leading chefs at the 2026 Euro-Toques food awards. The ceremony, held at Tulfarris Hotel in Blessington, marked 40 years since Euro-Toques Ireland was founded by the late Myrtle Allen in 1986.

Ireland's top food producers have been honoured by leading chefs at the 2026 Euro-Toques food awards . The ceremony, held at Tulfarris Hotel in Blessington , marked 40 years since Euro-Toques Ireland was founded by the late Myrtle Allen in 1986.

This year's theme, 'Community at the Table - from place to plate', highlighted the importance of gathering, sharing knowledge, sustaining local communities and preserving cultural heritage through food. The awards recognised seven winners across various categories for their commitment to sustainability and outstanding production. Each winner received a handmade wool blanket, created by Ériu in Co Wicklow, to acknowledge the significance of preserving native Irish wool traditions and supporting emerging Irish wool supply chains.

This recognition aimed to celebrate the custodians of knowledge and flavour, underlining the role of community in food production and trade.

The winners included Aran Island Seafoods for their embodiment of the resilience of Ireland's coastal communities and the enduring value of small-scale fishing traditions, Garryhinch Mushrooms for its sustainable cultivation practices and the future of Irish food production, Winetavern Farm for their rare breed pig producers committed to regenerative and free-range farming, Leitrim Hill Creamery for its Cnoc Liatroma celebrated for cheeses deeply connected to the landscape, Dunany Flour for honouring traditional milling methods and the revival of Irish grain traditions, and Teresa Roche, Kylemore Farmhouse Cheese, and Dermot Allen, Winetavern Farm, for their contributions to the Ireland's rich culinary heritage. Poitín, rarebreed pigs, farmhouse cheeses and traditionally milled flour were also recognised for their sustainability.

The emphasis of this year’s theme, “Community at the Table – from place to plate” was on how we gather, share knowledge, sustain local communities and preserve cultural heritage through food. Aishling Moore, Head of the Euro-Toques Ireland Food Council, stated that this year’s winners are the “custodians of knowledge and flavour, and they remind us that community is built through food.

” The awards ceremony marked a milestone in the history of Euro-Toques Ireland, with the 40 year anniversary celebrated in a meaningful way by honouring the achievements of Ireland's top food producers





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Euro-Toques Ireland Food Awards 2026 Ireland's Top Food Producers Sustainability Artisan Foods Euro-Toques Ireland Tulfarris Hotel Blessington Myrtle Allen Sustainable Food Production Food Awards Ireland's Culinary Heritage

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