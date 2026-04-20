Europe Faces Aviation Paralysis Amid Critical Jet Fuel Shortage

Europe is on the brink of an aviation crisis with only six weeks of jet fuel remaining, as Middle East tensions disrupt supply chains and force major airlines to ground hundreds of flights.

Europe is currently grappling with a severe and escalating jet fuel crisis that threatens to cripple the continent's aviation infrastructure. With current estimates suggesting that fuel reserves may be depleted in as little as six weeks, the industry is bracing for a period of extreme volatility. The primary catalyst for this emergency is the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, which has significantly disrupted oil shipping lanes, particularly through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, has issued a grave warning, characterizing the current predicament as the largest energy crisis the world has ever faced. He explicitly stated that unless the flow of oil is stabilized, widespread flight cancellations across the continent will become an unavoidable reality in the very near future. The ripple effects of this supply crunch are already being felt across the global aviation market, with major carriers forced to make drastic adjustments to their operations. SAS has taken the proactive step of cancelling 1,000 flights scheduled for April, while United Airlines has announced plans to cut five percent of its capacity during the second and third quarters of 2026. European and Asian carriers are equally impacted; KLM has scrapped 160 flights, and Cathay Pacific, alongside its budget subsidiary HK Express, is grounding a significant portion of its passenger fleet. Other airlines, including Asiana, Lufthansa, Air New Zealand, and Vietnam Airlines, have all reported similar operational scaling, citing a combination of surging fuel costs and the physical unavailability of jet kerosene. The early retirement of older, less efficient aircraft, such as those within the Lufthansa CityLine subsidiary, highlights the desperate measures airlines are taking to preserve fuel and capital. Despite the prevailing gloom, some industry leaders have attempted to project an image of stability. Kenton Jarvis, the chief executive of easyJet, recently claimed that the airline has full visibility of its fuel requirements through the middle of May and currently holds no major concerns regarding its ability to continue operations. However, this optimism is somewhat undermined by the hard financial data released by the company. EasyJet disclosed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East resulted in an additional £25 million in fuel costs during the last month alone. Furthermore, the company anticipates a substantial pre-tax loss ranging between £540 million and £560 million for the six-month period ending in March. This financial pressure, combined with near-term uncertainty regarding both future fuel prices and fluctuating customer demand, underscores the deep systemic fragility currently facing the aviation sector. As the situation remains fluid, the aviation industry faces a difficult path ahead, balancing the immediate need for fuel security against the long-term economic sustainability of global air travel





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