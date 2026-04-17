Europe Faces Potential Jet Fuel Shortage: Implications for Air Travel

Europe's jet fuel supplies are reportedly dwindling, with potentially only six weeks of reserves available. This situation could lead to flight disruptions, increased prices, and a shift away from cheap air travel. While Irish holidaymakers are unlikely to see summer holidays cancelled, the cost of flights may surge. Airlines are securing fuel supplies, but market volatility and geopolitical events, such as potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pose significant risks. This could result in flight consolidation, route cancellations, and the reintroduction of fuel surcharges for existing bookings, impacting travelers who book later.

Europe is reportedly facing a critical shortage of jet fuel, with current on-hand supplies estimated to last for a mere six weeks. This precarious situation has sparked significant concern regarding its potential impact on air travel across the continent. Reports indicate that some suppliers can guarantee enough jet fuel only until next month. The situation could worsen significantly if vessels carrying vital fuel supplies are unable to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) head, Fatih Birol, has warned that if the closure of the Hormuz Straits persists into May or June, airports in Europe could face risks to their fuel availability. Furthermore, Birol cautioned that even if current conflicts were to cease, restoring pre-war fuel supply levels could take as long as two years, highlighting the long-term implications of the ongoing geopolitical instability. Despite these alarming forecasts, the immediate outlook for Irish holidaymakers appears relatively stable. Travel experts suggest that summer holidays are unlikely to be cancelled. However, the impending fuel scarcity is expected to lead to a considerable surge in flight prices. EasyJet, Europe's second-largest airline, has stated that while it has secured approximately 70% of its fuel requirements for the summer, prices for the remaining portion remain volatile. The airline is maintaining close communication with its fuel suppliers and airports to monitor the situation closely. Travel writer Eoghan Corry of TravelExtra emphasizes that Irish travelers should not be overly worried at this stage. He points out that major Irish airlines have secured favorable fuel prices and, due to their significant purchasing volume, are likely to be prioritized in any potential queues for fuel. A potential consequence of fuel supply issues for airlines could be the consolidation of flights on busy routes. For instance, an airline operating ten daily flights from Dublin to London might reduce this to seven. This strategy allows airlines to accommodate existing bookings without the need for cancellations, refunds, or compensation. Corry suggests that in situations where airlines have to reduce operations, less profitable or marginal routes are typically the first to be cancelled. Airlines can cancel flights without incurring compensation obligations if they provide consumers with two weeks' notice. Up to that point, they possess considerable flexibility. While not an immediate concern, the possibility of fuel surcharges being added to existing bookings, a practice seen in past fuel price spikes, cannot be entirely ruled out. Although Ryanair has not historically implemented such surcharges, tour operators and some legacy carriers have added around €20 per person to the cost of already booked holidays and flights. In light of the changing travel landscape, booking flights earlier might be advisable. Post-pandemic, flight bookings are often made much closer to the travel date. If airlines begin to reduce services on certain routes, such as Dublin to Malaga, they might cease taking bookings once a reduced number of flights are full. Previously, they might have offered eight flights daily, but now could cap bookings at five. Travelers who have already secured their bookings are likely to be prioritized. However, for those yet to book, seats will become scarcer, and prices are expected to climb significantly. Several airlines globally have already introduced or are considering fuel surcharges. Cathay Pacific of Hong Kong, Qantas of Australia, Malaysia's AirAsia, Scandinavian airline SAS, and Air New Zealand have all implemented temporary or permanent surcharges in response to rising air fuel costs. Fuel constitutes a substantial portion of airline operating costs, estimated between 26% and 27%. If prices remain elevated, airfares worldwide will likely increase, signaling a potential end to the era of cheap air travel. However, the current global volatility makes it premature to definitively predict such a long-term shift





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