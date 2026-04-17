Europe's Jet Fuel Supply Critical: IEA Warns of Imminent Flight Cancellations Amidst Hormuz Blockade

The head of the International Energy Agency has issued a dire warning, stating Europe has only about six weeks of jet fuel left and flight cancellations are likely if oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz remain blocked due to the Iran conflict. The crisis is the largest energy challenge the world has faced, impacting global economic growth and inflation, with Asia bearing the initial brunt before Europe and the Americas. Airlines have already indicated potential flight reductions due to rising fuel costs.

Europe faces a critical shortage of jet fuel, with only approximately six weeks of supply remaining, according to Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency ( IEA ). In a recent Associated Press interview, Birol issued a stark warning: flight cancellations could become a reality very soon if vital oil supplies remain obstructed due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Birol described the current situation as the most significant energy crisis the world has ever encountered, stemming from the disruption of oil, gas, and other essential resources flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. He drew a parallel to the musical group Dire Straits, stating that the world is now in a genuine dire strait, with profound consequences for the global economy. The longer these supply disruptions persist, the more severe the impact will be on economic growth and inflation worldwide. Birol elaborated on the immediate repercussions, predicting a surge in prices for gasoline, natural gas, and electricity. While all regions will feel the pinch, Asian countries heavily reliant on Middle Eastern energy, such as Japan, South Korea, India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, are on the front lines of this crisis. Europe and the Americas will subsequently experience these effects. Birol specifically cautioned that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, European cities may soon witness flight cancellations due to a lack of adequate jet fuel. This concern echoes similar warnings from Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary, who earlier this month suggested that the airline might be compelled to cancel between 5% and 10% of its flights during May, June, and July due to escalating jet fuel costs. O'Leary advised passengers facing cancellations to direct their blame towards political actions rather than airlines, implying that geopolitical tensions are the root cause of the problem. The IEA's assessment underscores the fragility of global energy markets and the far-reaching implications of regional conflicts on international trade and daily life. The potential for widespread flight disruptions highlights the interconnectedness of global supply chains and the vulnerability of modern economies to energy shocks





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jet Fuel Shortage Strait Of Hormuz IEA Flight Cancellations Energy Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Europe Excludes Trump in Diplomatic Push to Reopen Strait of HormuzFrance and the UK are leading a diplomatic effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, excluding President Trump and focusing on a multilateral, defensive mission for freedom of navigation, signaling a growing rift in transatlantic approach to Iran.

Read more »

EU Energy Commissioner Warns of Diesel, Jet Fuel Shortages if Strait of Hormuz BlockedEuropean Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen expressed concerns about potential shortages of diesel and jet fuel if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, citing damage to gas infrastructure in the Gulf. He described even optimistic projections for gas supplies as bleak, potentially impacting energy prices for years to come and urging EU nations to lower electricity taxes.

Read more »

Strait of Hormuz Disruption Continues Amidst Iran's Unwavering Nuclear StanceDespite President Trump's assertive foreign policy, Iran remains steadfast on its nuclear program and continues to disrupt trade through the Strait of Hormuz, challenging US leverage. Analysts suggest that recent military actions have bolstered hardliners within Iran, complicating any diplomatic resolution.

Read more »

Europe Faces Potential Jet Fuel Shortage: Implications for Air TravelEurope's jet fuel supplies are reportedly dwindling, with potentially only six weeks of reserves available. This situation could lead to flight disruptions, increased prices, and a shift away from cheap air travel. While Irish holidaymakers are unlikely to see summer holidays cancelled, the cost of flights may surge. Airlines are securing fuel supplies, but market volatility and geopolitical events, such as potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, pose significant risks. This could result in flight consolidation, route cancellations, and the reintroduction of fuel surcharges for existing bookings, impacting travelers who book later.

Read more »

Europe Faces Six-Week Jet Fuel Shortage Amid Middle East ConflictAn energy watchdog has warned that Europe has only a six-week supply of jet fuel due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. QatarEnergy's facilities have been impacted, leading to concerns about rising consumer prices for energy and potential flight cancellations. While not as severe as the Ukraine war's impact, the situation could lead to significant price increases in the coming months.

Read more »

Electricity Bills Set to Rise as Strait of Hormuz Remains ClosedEnergy markets are signaling an impending increase in electricity bills due to the ongoing effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite previous hedging efforts by suppliers, disruptions to global energy supply chains, including damage to production facilities and Europe's need to restock natural gas, will lead to elevated prices for consumers. Irish households, already facing high electricity costs, could see their bills begin to climb in May or June.

Read more »