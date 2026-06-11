European Central Bank Raises Interest Rates Amid Middle East Conflict Inflation

The European Central Bank (ECB) president, Christine Lagarde, announced a quarter percentage point increase in interest rates, citing inflation pressures from the war in the Middle East. The bank cited core inflation rising by 2.5 per cent, indicating a broader influence on consumer prices across the single-currency region.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde announced a quarter percentage point increase in interest rates, marking the first increase in almost three years. The bank cited inflation pressures from the war in the Middle East, with core inflation rising by 2.5 per cent.

The ECB lowered the key deposit rate from minus 0.5 per cent to 2 per cent between June 2022 and September 2023, aiming to combat high inflation driven by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The bank will closely monitor the situation and follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach to determining the appropriate monetary policy stance





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European Central Bank Interest Rates Middle East Conflict Inflation Core Inflation

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