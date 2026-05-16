European Classic Triumphs and the Rise of New Racing Powers

An in-depth report on the recent victories in the French Guineas, the promising Derby trials at Leopardstown, and key movements in the Irish jump racing circuit.

The racing world witnessed a masterclass in filly performance as Diamond Necklace continued her flawless trajectory by securing victory in the French 1,000 Guineas. Under the expert guidance of Ryan Moore, the favorite navigated the inside path at a rain-drenched Longchamp to win the Emirates Poule D’Essai de Pouliches.

This success serves as a perfect companion to the victory of True Love in the English 1,000 Guineas just a week prior. While True Love was not the primary choice at Newmarket, the sheer authority displayed by Diamond Necklace in defeating The Last Dance suggests that she is the standout of a particularly talented generation of three-year-old fillies at Ballydoyle.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien described her as beautiful, noting that she shares the evolutionary growth pattern of her sire, who improved significantly between his second and third years. The stable is now contemplating whether her future lies in the Prix de Diane or the Oaks, decisions that will depend on the collective strategy of the management team.

Ryan Moore expressed his admiration for the filly, highlighting her quick acceleration and turn of foot, traits that reminded him of the legendary St Mark’s Basilica, which he believes separates her from the rest of the field. In the colts' division, the Poule D’Essai des Poulains provided another highlight as Rayif claimed the title, continuing the impressive momentum of trainer Francis Henri Graffard.

Graffard has rapidly ascended to the pinnacle of French racing, establishing himself as a genuine challenger to the dominant forces like Ballydoyle. Rayif's victory is particularly poignant as he was bred by the late Aga Khan, finally bringing a mile Classic win back to those prestigious studs. Graffard emphasized that such a victory is vital for the industry, as it cements a horse's value and reputation as a future stallion.

With fourteen Group or Grade One victories in 2025 already, led by the world-renowned Calandagan, Graffard's operation is operating at an elite level. The trainer indicated that the next logical step for Rayif would be the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, provided the horse recovers well from his recent exertion.

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Brien's Puerto Rico finished fourth in the same race, a result O'Brien viewed as a respectable start to the season, though he admitted the horse appeared somewhat rusty in his seasonal debut. Beyond the French Classics, the focus shifted to Leopardstown where James J Braddock secured a notable win in the Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes.

Ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, the horse has now emerged as a surprising contender for the Epsom Derby, despite carrying long odds of 25-1. Joseph O'Brien admitted that the victory was somewhat unexpected but noted that the horse was more forward in his preparation than initially anticipated. While the King Edward VII Stakes was the original target, the victory has opened up more ambitious possibilities for the stable.

In the realm of jump racing, the landscape is shifting with Harry Cobden stepping into the role of number one rider for JP McManus. Cobden is currently acclimating to the unique characteristics of Irish tracks, including an upcoming appearance at Killarney in the BoyleSports An Riocht Chase aboard Gentleman de Mee. This high-rated horse, previously a winner at Aintree, faces a tough challenge against Jesse Evans' mount, who has shown strong form at Punchestown.

Additionally, Jack Kennedy continues to be a force in the region, riding Sa Fureur after a successful stint in Tennessee for Gordon Elliott, where Famous Figure and Blue Waters both secured wins at the Percy Warner track near Nashville





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Diamond Necklace Rayif Aidan O'brien Francis Henri Graffard French Guineas

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