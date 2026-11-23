Official data reveals wholesale electricity costs doubled last month. European natural gas spikes driven by Middle East conflict raise household energy bills significantly.

Wholesale electricity costs across Europe more than doubled in the twelve months leading to October, a sharp escalation driven by geopolitical instability and soaring natural gas prices. Official figures published by the Irish State's Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Monday confirm that wholesale electricity prices climbed 11.3 per cent during the single month of October alone. This surge reflects broader market anxiety as consumers and businesses face sustained energy price volatility sparked by the ongoing US-Iran war.

Market Dynamics Fuel Price Spikes

Suppliers trade electricity on a daily wholesale market where prices fluctuate every thirty minutes based on real-time supply and demand. While only a small proportion of total power used by consumers is bought and sold in this specific spot market, the wholesale rate serves as a critical benchmark for overall energy costs. The Central Statistics Office notes that all fuel prices rose 54 per cent over the twelve months to October, with the majority of these increases occurring since the US-Iran conflict began at the end of February.

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Iranian Conflict Drives Supply Concerns

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US and Israeli bombing attacks, effectively blocking a shipping lane through which one fifth of the world's oil and gas passes. This strategic choke point disruption has significantly impacted European energy supplies. European natural gas prices have remained high in recent weeks as stocks were lower than usual heading into the winter season when demand is highest. Since Ireland imports most of its oil and gas to provide 80 per cent of its energy, these international supply shocks have immediate domestic consequences.

Consumer Bills Reflect Lagging Costs

Irish families' electricity bills rose between 8 per cent and 11 per cent this summer as suppliers increased charges to match the sustained volatility. Electricity sells in the Republic for around 40 cent a kilowatt hour, which is the power needed to run a typical load in a washing machine. This rate is significantly higher than the European average of 29 cent. Consequently, consumers in the Republic pay the highest prices in the European Union for electricity, with the average home paying around €1,650 a year for power.

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Strategic Hedging Insulates Households

Suppliers hedge their positions by buying the electricity they sell to homes and businesses in advance. This practice insulates customers from immediate volatility in natural gas and wholesale electricity markets. However, this hedging strategy also means that increases or decreases in domestic bills lag behind the movements in underlying wholesale markets. Natural gas prices determine electricity costs because this fuel is used to generate around half the power consumed in the region.

Geographic Factors Influence Energy Mix

Wholesale prices were actually falling before the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict, as last winter was milder than usual and reduced heating demand. The sudden reversal of this trend has left households grappling with the highest energy costs in the continent. The Central Statistics Office does not publish actual absolute figures for wholesale electricity prices but uses an index tied to 2021 prices to track these fluctuations. This method highlights the dramatic shift in the energy landscape driven by external geopolitical pressures rather than domestic consumption patterns.