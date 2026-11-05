European Flight Chaos: 30+ Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Air Travel

Almost 30 flights face disruption after coordinated hoax bomb threats across Europe. Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and others divert planes, causing widespread delays and security alerts for passengers.

Almost 30 flights across Europe experienced significant disruptions on Thursday after a wave of hoax bomb threats targeted multiple airlines. The coordinated incidents caused emergency diversions, ground stops, and extensive security searches for aircraft operated by major carriers including Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and Wizz Air. These events occurred just two days after similar threats forced seven planes to search or divert, highlighting a sudden escalation in aviation security alarms.

Specific Flight Disruptions and Diversions

At least 27 flights were directly affected by the Thursday threats, with several routes involving Ireland. A Ryanair flight traveling from London Stansted to Cork experienced a ninety-minute delay after Cork Airport received an anonymous phone threat at 6am. The Boeing 738 aircraft, carrying up to 180 passengers, was evacuated upon landing before 8am while security personnel examined the plane and removed all luggage for inspection.

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Another major incident involved an Aer Lingus flight departing from Dublin for Rome, which was diverted to the Évreux-Fauville airbase in northern France. Passenger Katie McAteer, who was aboard the aircraft, described the experience as terrifying. She recalled seeing a fighter pilot flying alongside the plane while passengers were initially told there was a problem with the aircraft. The pilot later informed passengers that he believed the threat was not credible, providing some relief to the 151 passengers and six crew members on board.

Official Statements and Security Response

Gardaí confirmed that the bomb threat against the Ryanair flight to Cork was a hoax after completing a thorough examination of the aircraft. The French prime minister's office stated that all passengers on the diverted Aer Lingus flight were brought to safety and bomb disposal teams intervened immediately. These rapid responses ensured that despite the high-alert situations, all flights landed safely without any reports of injuries or suspicious items found.

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Minister for Defence Helen McEntee expressed deep concern regarding the frequency of these incidents. She emphasized the necessity of identifying the perpetrators as soon as possible due to the severe disruption and fear caused. McEntee noted that extensive work is being conducted across the European Union, with the transport commissioner collaborating with national ministers to determine if these threats are connected.

Wider Impact on European Air Travel

The scope of the disruption extended far beyond Ireland, affecting flights between Italy, the UK, Spain, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Finland, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, France, Greece, Serbia, and Czechia. Airlines impacted by the hoax threats included EasyJet, Aegean Airlines, Iberia, Sky Express, Air Serbia, Finnair, and LOT. The widespread nature of the alerts suggests a coordinated effort to disrupt European aviation infrastructure.

EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas addressed the situation at an informal tourism ministers' summit in Mullingar, Co Westmeath. He stated that while threats against civilians are unacceptable, it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about a single coordinated campaign. However, he confirmed that the commission is closely monitoring the situation as officials consider potential links to broader hybrid attacks.

Geopolitical Context and Future Security

European officials have previously attributed similar acts of sabotage and hybrid attacks to Russia and Iran, although both Moscow and Tehran deny involvement. Unidentified hackers recently shut down supermarket refrigerators in several European countries, leading some experts to view the hoax bomb threats as part of a pattern of low-cost, deniable disruption efforts. The incidents arrive just before fifty-five heads of state convene in Ireland next week, prompting heightened security preparations to ensure their safety.