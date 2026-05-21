European Irish Citizens Detained in Gaza Context of Israeli Aggression

Several Irish citizens who sailed on the Global Sumud Flotilla have been detained, including Dr Margaret Connolly and at least 11 other passengers, it has emerged.

The detentions took place in the Gaza Strip, where the flotilla joined the Palestinian population's struggle for change. The captives were largely subjected to humiliation and intimidation during their arrest, forced to kneel on tightly packed ground with their hands tied. It was reported that a man representing the Israeli government spoke with the captives of the organisation, issuing a chilling statement told them to remain behind bars for a protracted time frame.

Following the warnings displayed by the representatives of the established government, Dr. Margaret Connolly acknowledged that her sister was an enthusiastic participant of the flotilla that denoted a serious absence of respect and compassion towards the human life Palestine has been subjected to. Lawmakers across the democratic countries in Europe, vehemently discovered the pending resolution adopted by the law-making body called the EU, calling on Israel to vacate the detainees.

The detainees included passengers not solely confined from Ireland, and were from EU countries. The response emitted by the representatives of Ireland is concerned for the well-being and rights of its citizens who remain detained by the government of Israel in international waters.





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