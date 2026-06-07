European Leaders Unite in Condemning Russia's Widespread Attacks on Ukraine, Including Chernobyl Drone Strike

Following a meeting in London, UK, German, French, British, and Ukrainian leaders have issued a joint statement denouncing Russia's large-scale missile and drone campaign against Ukrainian cities, citing a heavy civilian toll. The statement also called for scaling up weapons production and co-developing defense systems. The condemnation comes as a Russian drone struck a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, drawing international concern from the IAEA.

European leaders have strongly condemned Russia's extensive missile and drone assaults on Ukrainian urban centers, highlighting the devastating impact on non-combatants. Following a high-level meeting at Downing Street involving the German Chancellor, Ukrainian President, British Prime Minister, and French President, a joint statement emphasized the critical necessity to accelerate the manufacture of defensive armaments and long-range strike capacities.

This follows the deployment of advanced Oreshnik missiles by Russian forces against Ukrainian targets. The leaders also advocated for an immediate and total ceasefire, utilizing the current front lines as a foundation for any prospective peace negotiations. The condemnation specifically addressed the repeated utilization of Oreshnik missiles against cities, resulting in civilian casualties, alongside the perilous and unauthorized penetration of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles into NATO airspace.

The quartet deliberated on leveraging forthcoming international summits-the G7 gathering in Evian, the subsequent 'coalition of the willing' assembly, and the NATO summit in Ankara-to synchronize additional aid for Ukraine. This aid will be tailored to Kyiv's prioritized requisites, which encompass further constraints on Russia's war economy and augmented commitments of military and defensive support at the NATO summit.

The statement underscored the pressing demand to expand production of interceptors and collaboratively develop anti-ballistic missile systems alongside deep-strike capabilities to guarantee the enduring operational sustainability of the Ukrainian armed forces. In a distinct and alarming development, a Shahed-type attack drone struck a structure that is part of the central spent nuclear fuel storage complex within the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Ukrainian military authorities reported that a minor fire was quickly contained within an hour.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was briefed on the incident and announced its experts would promptly visit the location to evaluate the damage. This facility serves as a long-term repository for spent fuel from Ukraine's operational nuclear power plants. The UN's nuclear watchdog detailed that the strike inflicted substantial harm on the fuel reception building, damaging its facade, windows, and doors, with adjacent structures also suffering from the blast wave.

Ukrainian officials, including President Zelenskiy, decried the assault as 'extremely vile' and confirmed that radiation levels remain within standard background limits, though they noted a disturbing escalation in Russian audacity. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed profound concern, noting the attack targeted a site containing significant quantities of nuclear material stored mere meters from the impacted building.

This incident follows a recent claim by Moscow regarding a Ukrainian drone strike on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation since the war's inception; the IAEA verified that attack as well, though Ukrainian authorities denied involvement. Meanwhile, diplomatic momentum continues. Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed a recent proposal from President Zelenskiy for direct talks, dismissing the Ukrainian leader's open letter as 'rude' and stating he perceived 'no sense' in a meeting.

This rejection preceded a Ukrainian drone barrage on St. Petersburg, hitting a defense ministry facility and disrupting operations at the city's major airport. The reciprocal drone warfare persisted, with Russia's defense ministry claiming interception of 95 Ukrainian drones overnight across numerous regions, while Ukraine reported shooting down 215 of 236 Russian drones.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces launched an assault on the Chongar Bridge, a critical access route to the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian-installed authorities in occupied Kherson





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia-Ukraine War Missile Attacks Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Safety IAEA European Leaders NATO Military Aid Diplomacy Putin Zelenskiy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukrainian Drones Target St. Petersburg Amid Economic Forum, Russian Defense Unit RespondsDuring a keynote speech by President Vladimir Putin at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Ukrainian drone attacks targeted critical infrastructure, prompting widespread defense measures and civilian evacuations.

Read more »

Teenagers enlisted as agents of mayhem by Russia and IranRussia and Iran have long enlisted proxies to perform hostile acts on European soil, but targeting minors represents a new twist on their subversive gig economy

Read more »

Russian Drone Strikes Chernobyl Nuclear Fuel Facility, IAEA to Inspect DamageA Russian drone hit a building at the Chernobyl nuclear plant's central spent fuel storage facility, causing structural damage but no radiation release, according to Ukrainian and IAEA reports.

Read more »

Zelenskiy Used Abramovich as Backchannel to Propose Direct Talks with PutinUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to relay a message to Vladimir Putin offering a direct summit, but Putin rejected the idea. The backchannel effort underscores Kyiv's push for peace amid stalled US mediation.

Read more »