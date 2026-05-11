European Markets: Irish Market Falls, UK's FTSE 100 Rises, Luxury Stocks Decline

The Irish market fell 0.7 per cent on Monday, with declines in heavyweights such as Kerry and Glanbia dragging the index lower. Meanwhile, the UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose on Monday as mining shares jumped and Airtel Africa hit a record, helping the index defy escalating risk-off sentiment across global markets.

The Irish market fell 0.7 per cent on Monday, with declines in heavyweights such as Kerry and Glanbia dragging the index lower. Driver-run Irish taxi apps aim to challenge the dominance of the market's big players.

Kerry Group shed 2.2 per cent on Monday, while food group Glanbia declined 0.56 per cent. Insulation specialist Kingspan was half a per cent lower. Among travel and leisure stocks, airline Ryanair was 2 per cent off the pace, with ferry group Irish Continental down 1.2 per cent. Banking shares climbed, with Bank of Ireland almost 1 per cent higher and AIB gaining 0.15 per cent.

Insurer FBD added 0.3 per cent. The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 rose on Monday as mining shares jumped and Airtel Africa hit a record, helping the index defy escalating risk-off sentiment across global markets. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index closed 0.36 per cent higher, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slipped 0.18 per cent. Airtel Africa climbed 14.5 per cent to a record and was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100.

The board of the company's parent, Bharti Airtel, is scheduled to meet later this week to weigh options, including a possible consolidation or acquisition of stakes in its subsidiaries, including Airtel Africa. Mining stocks Anglo American and Rio Tinto were also among the gainers, rising 3.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively. Compass Group rose 2.4 per cent after it raised its 2026 profit outlook, betting on demand for workplace dining and new contract wins.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed little changed at 612.79 points. Regional indexes moved in different directions, with Italian stocks edging 0.8 per cent higher, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.7 per cent. Luxury stocks led declines among sectors. LVMH lost more than 4.4 per cent, while Hermes and Burberry fell more than 3.3 per cent each.

Among other movers, Delivery Hero jumped more than 18 per cent after Dutch technology investor Prosus sold a 5 per cent stake in the German food-delivery group to activist investor Aspex Management for roughly €335 million. US equities resumed their advanced midmorning Monday, as strong earnings reports spurred bullish Wall Street strategists to raise their targets on the S&P 500 this year despite lingering concerns about the duration of the Iran war.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent at 11.19am in New York, led by the energy and materials sectors. Nvidia contributed the most to the index's gain on Monday as ongoing strength in chip stocks buoyed the US benchmark. Qualcomm and Micron Technology were among the top performers in the benchmark.

Morgan Stanley warned Monday that the oil market is in a 'race against time' and that prices could move sharply higher if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed into June. - Additional reporting: Reuters, Bloomber





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

European Markets Irish Market UK's FTSE 100 Luxury Stocks Airlines Ferry Groups Banking Shares Insurer Mining Stocks Compass Group Airtel Africa Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Strong Earnings Reports Chip Stocks Nvidia Qualcomm Micron Technology Morgan Stanley Delivery Hero Prosus Aspex Management Irish Taxi Apps Kerry Group Glanbia Kingspan Ryanair Irish Continental Bank Of Ireland AIB FBD LVMH Hermes Burberry Delivery Hero Prosus Aspex Management Irish Taxi Apps Kerry Group Glanbia Kingspan Ryanair Irish Continental Bank Of Ireland AIB FBD LVMH Hermes Burberry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Republican, 1920, pillow maker flees jail, raises alarmImrcigh ar Oilean Ellis, Nua-Eabhrac, who died in 1920 was an IOD, was heard fleeing jail and raising an alarm about IRA activity.

Read more »

Two Irish citizens released from the MV Hondius cruise ship due to Hantavirus outbreak return homeTwo Irish passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which had an outbreak of the Hantavirus, have been allowed to return home accompanied by HSE medics.

Read more »

Two Irish passengers in quarantine due to deadly hantavirus infection on cruise shipTwo Irish passengers on a hantavirus-hit cruise ship, including former president Mary Robinson's personal assistant Ann Lane and her colleague, are currently isolating at an HSE-run facility after their exclusion period started on May 6. The health authorities are prepared for all eventualities and have offered psychological support for the isolated passengers. Among the passengers on board, five contracted the rat-borne disease, and three of them have died.

Read more »

Irish nationals evacuated from hantavirus‑affected cruise ship return homeTwo Irish citizens were flown back to Ireland after being evacuated from the MV Hondius, which was docked in Tenerife following a hantavirus outbreak on board. The passengers complied with isolation protocols and are in good health, awaiting monitoring at an HSE facility, while public health officials coordinate the response.

Read more »