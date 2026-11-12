European Political Community Gathering: Trump Envoys and Zelenskiy Discuss Peace

Fifty leaders including US envoys and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet in Dublin for the EPC. The summit addresses European economy and potential Ukraine peace deal.

The European Political Community summit begins in Dublin with fifty global leaders gathered to address pressing geopolitical challenges. US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine. The event coincides with the ninth meeting of the bloc, aimed at bolstering Europe's economic resilience amidst shifting international relations.

High-Level Diplomacy and Security Measures

Security operations are extensive in Dublin city centre with road closures around the National Convention Centre, Samuel Beckett Bridge, and the National Gallery on Merrion Square. Authorities are managing traffic restrictions to accommodate the arrival of fifty political leaders, five hundred staff members, and eight hundred journalists. The heavy police presence reflects the significance of the gathering as a key moment for the Irish presidency of the council.

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Key Figures and International Attendees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is visiting Dublin for the third time in a year and met Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Government Buildings last night. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are among the attendees, with Carney making his second visit this year after touring his ancestral county of Mayo. Leaders from non-EU nations including Iceland, Armenia, and Azerbaijan are also present for the discussions.

US Envoys and Peace Negotiation Hopes

Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks in Abu Dhabi with Russian and Ukrainian teams. They arrived in Dublin to speak with President Zelenskiy about a potential resolution to the conflict. President Zelenskiy expressed cautious optimism that a window of opportunity exists for a solution by the end of the year given political changes in the US and Europe.

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Strategic Defense Cooperation with Ukraine

Taoiseach Micheál Martin disclosed that Ireland is in talks to purchase drone technology from Ukraine for maritime security purposes. President Zelenskiy stated that his country is ready for co-production of drones with Ireland. He indicated an expectation that the drone deal with Ireland would become operational soon as part of broader defense cooperation efforts.

Domestic Politics and Legislative Agenda

Recent tensions in Irish politics include a bitter encounter between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald in the Dáil. Meanwhile, the Oireachtas is meeting today with debates scheduled on drug-related intimidation, spiking legislation, and short-term letting. The political calendar features significant scrutiny of financial statements and third-level funding during this period of international focus on Dublin.