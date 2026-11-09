European Political Community Summit in Dublin Faces Protests and Garda Work-to-Rule

Protesters plan a Thursday march toward Dublin's Convention Centre for the European Political Community meeting as Garda work-to-rule action goes ahead.

Anti-war protesters plan to gather as close as they can to the European Political Community (EPC) meeting in Dublin on Thursday evening, although uncertainty over security arrangements could affect their plans to demonstrate. Political parties including Sinn Féin and People Before Profit, along with groups such as the Irish Neutrality League and the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, intend to assemble at the Spire on O'Connell Street.

The marchers intend to head towards the Convention Centre, where the EPC meeting is scheduled to be held, and the National Gallery, where the leaders will later have dinner. About 50 leaders are expected in Dublin, including the heads of all 27 EU governments, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend. Extensive road closures and traffic disruption are planned for Thursday and Friday.

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Protest Routes and Security Plans in Dublin

Protesters will assemble at the Spire on O'Connell Street on Thursday evening and then march towards the Convention Centre and the National Gallery. The route is designed to bring them as close as possible to the leaders attending the summit.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said plans for the rally were moved to later in the evening to allow for potential union demonstrations, in the event of there being no breakthrough on pay talks. The timing change means the rally could coincide with industrial action if talks fail.

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Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said gardaí had ensured key locations were safe and had scanned them for any potential threats. Security arrangements for the summit therefore remain the central factor shaping how the demonstrators can proceed on Thursday.

Stakeholder Views on Neutrality and Garda Action

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett urged anyone horrified by European complicity with Israel's genocide against the Palestinian people, anyone opposed to war and militarism, and anyone who cares about Ireland's tradition of neutrality to join the protest. He said the party wants to defend Ireland's tradition of neutrality.

Boyd Barrett predicted a barrage of propaganda from the Irish Government and EU leaders about the need to put more money into defence and armaments. His comments set out the core position of the protesters ahead of the summit.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) said its work-to-rule will go ahead during the high-level EU meetings. Its president Niall Hodgins told RTÉ on Monday that the GRA's issues had been dragging on with Garda senior management for many months and could have been resolved months earlier.

Hodgins said GRA members would refuse to use their own cars, meaning Garda management would have to transport them to various sites during this week's security operation. He said guards had been treated appallingly in the months since the European presidency, and that members were overworked, underappreciated and exhausted.

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Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said he was confident gardaí would take their lead from Commissioner Justin Kelly when it came to events surrounding the meetings of European leaders. He described Dublin as the obvious place to hold this week's events and said there was no basis for moving them out of the capital for security reasons.

Hoax Threats and Impact on Visitors This Week

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said the authorities cannot simply stop everything on the basis of threats that gardaí assess not to be credible. His remarks followed a week of hoax threats made to airlines and media organisations.

O'Callaghan said it is very easy to phone in a threat, and that the Taoiseach stated on Friday that individuals who make threats will be pursued and held to account. He warned anyone considering making threats that the full forces of the law would be there to meet them.

O'Callaghan said politicians and the media should not talk themselves into a crisis over what is taking place this week. He said he believed the visitors arriving for the summit would see what a wonderful country Ireland is, calling it a great week to showcase the country.